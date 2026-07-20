‘Light/Land/Sky’ invites three artists to share their experiences with nature at Terrain Gallery

“Lokta” by Bevie LaBrie. During her time in Nepal, LaBrie used lokta paper, which is made from a plant grown in the country. (Courtesy of Darrien Mack)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Atmospheric painter Heatherann Woods and mixed media artist Bevie LaBrie both want to be in conversation with viewers after they’ve taken in their works in “Light/Land/Sky,” now on view at Terrain Gallery.

Woods wants to know how her paintings activated the viewer’s senses. LaBrie wants viewers to bring a small found object, either something that was discarded, natural or personal, that they’re ready to release. She will then take those objects and add them to a final piece.

“The atmospheric quality, it’s very important to experience it in person,” Woods said. “I would invite anybody to come and do that and get a hold of me. Tell me what you heard or smelled or felt. I want to know those things.”

The exhibit, which also features work from Tim Bovey, runs through Aug. 1 at the Terrain Gallery.

LaBrie and Woods both applied to the Terrain Gallery’s call to artists, specifically checking the box to indicate they’d be OK participating in a group show. Woods said she hadn’t met LaBrie until they participated in a KYRS interview about the exhibition, but the pair found they have a lot in common.

“I think that we explore from the same place in our heart and our soul and that level of curiosity,” Woods said. “That awe and wonder of what it is that we are experiencing, and we want to share that with other people.”

LaBrie enjoyed coloring and drawing as a child, but it wasn’t until her 20s that she really latched onto creating. She painted with her campers while working at a camp and eventually brought art supplies into the field while working as a wilderness therapy guide, a job that inspired her to get her master’s degree in art therapy.

“Creative expression has always been twofold for me,” she said. “It’s been a way to connect to people and places and the natural environment, but it’s also been a way to give voice and expression to more the emotional landscapes. That’s where that overlap comes with being an art therapist and helping give voice through art to an emotional experience and also giving a sense of agency and power in times where it’s really hard to feel a sense of anchoring.

“There’s so many healing experiences that I’ve had with creativity and art in general, so I love continuing to do that.”

Nature has also been a through line in LaBrie’s life, and she said her happiest places as a child were as high as she could be in a tree. But again, it wasn’t until her 20s that interest became stronger as she began to hike and rock climb.

As a child, LaBrie often used everything from food to things found in nature in her creations, and she has kept that sense of curiosity as an adult, learning from others and during her own personal residencies about how to incorporate natural elements into her work.

“That question of ‘I wonder what would happen if I…’ has always been also a throughline of the way I create,” she said. “A lot of curiosity and presence and exploration, in the same way I love to live.”

LaBrie’s pieces in “Light/Land/Sky” stem from a recent trip she took to Nepal that was guided by a curiosity about what natural elements she might find there. The more connected we are to our surroundings, she believes, the more we care for them, see them as having value and enjoy the beauty of the natural world.

LaBrie attended the two-week Manang Artist Residency after a three-week trek around the country, so she didn’t carry a lot of art supplies with her. Instead, she planned to connect to the resourcefulness of the locals who used what they had.

“How do I use my own agency, curiosity, creativity to create with what I have?” she asked herself.

That “What I have is enough” lens has been part of LaBrie’s creative output since she was young, be it using a piece of wood from a construction site as a palette or using a tool she already has, like a paintbrush, in a new way.

In Nepal, LaBrie found colorful rocks that she was able to grind down into powder. She also used lokta paper, which is made from a plant grown in the country.

The pieces LaBrie made in Nepal are primarily landscapes, with rusty reds and deep browns accentuated with black ink. There is a visual texture to the pieces from both how LaBrie layers elements and the lokta paper.

There are so many people, LaBrie said, who could tell an artist what to work with and how and what’s right and what’s wrong, but LaBrie values trusting her intuition and believes powerful art is authentic art.

“My biggest intention as an artist is to stay as authentic as possible at each step of the way,” she said. “That comes from that trust and intuition. Some of my intentions in going were around a little experiment and an adventure around that.”

Appreciating nature has also been a constant in Woods’ life, primarily when she started her own family. She went camping a couple of times as a child, but when she had children of her own, the family would spend a lot of time camping and were always at the lake.

Enamored by the sky, Woods and her children would dance in the rain and chase storms that came through the area, something that continues today even though most of her children are living on their own.

Woods translates her experience watching the sky into her atmospheric paintings. She knows some people look at her work, which often has hints of fields and other natural areas in the foreground, and want to call her a photorealist or a landscape painter, but Woods said she paints the air.

The sky, sometimes a deep blue, other times a moody red, other times tinged with the early stages of sunset, is the primary focus of her work, she said, and if other elements make an appearance, so be it.

Woods didn’t have regular access to art supplies until she took an art class in seventh grade. One assignment involved gathering photos from magazines that they would later replicate with watercolors and colored pencils.

Woods remembers thinking her work was just OK until she heard from her classmates that her work looked like a photograph.

“It’s funny because it wasn’t until other people started seeing my work that I even realized it was something I could do,” she said.

Woods continued creating through high school then graduated and began raising her family. After her fourth child was born, Woods attended Spokane Falls Community College, where she earned associates degrees in fine arts and art.

She then transferred to Eastern Washington University where she earned a geography degree with a concentration in atmospheric science (“Because of course I did,” she said) and a minor in studio arts.

She participated in some early Terrain events, but life got busy after she met her second husband. Having previously managed restaurants, Woods owned a tattoo shop with her husband and spent several years focusing on that.

In 2023, Woods realized just how badly she missed creating and took an oil painting class at SFCC. The first painting she created sold, which took Woods by surprise.

Soon after, Woods had three paintings in Terrain’s flagship event and participated in a couple other events. She now often has people reach out with opportunities to show her work.

“The pursuit of being a ‘professional artist’ wasn’t really on my radar because I still had that feeling like ‘OK well I have to be a grownup,’ ” she said. “Now it’s like ‘Well, the universe is saying you need to do this.’ “

When Woods applied to show at the Terrain Gallery, her artist statement talked about her pursuit of perception, a concept that came to her while having a conversation with her husband about a specific color. He thought it was green, she thought it was blue.

It was then that Woods was struck with the realization that the world she moves through is different from the world the person next to her is moving through.

“Each one of us has that different experience, and we move through the world with the assumption that everything we see is real and true, but it’s not,” she said. “It’s only your own real and your own truth. To me, perspective is from where you stand looking out, and then perception is how you take in your surroundings. Those two different things we have it’s amazingly different between people, not just because of biology, but because of past experiences, or what people remember.”

That’s why Woods said she paints the way she does. People think it’s realistic, but it’s simply the way she sees each particular scene.

A person standing next to her would have their own experience of the moment yet they wouldn’t be able to see Woods’ experience and vice versa.

Eavesdropping on visitors at the exhibition opening, Woods heard people say things like “It reminds me of summers at grandma’s house,” and “This one’s my favorite because I can smell the storm coming in,” which thrilled her.

“If we can start having conversations around how we perceive and from what perspective when it comes to art and looking at the sky, then maybe we can start really building a little more empathy for each other and our experiences moving through the world in other ways,” she said.