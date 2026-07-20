McDonald’s introduces Honey Brown Butter biscuit. When you can get it

By Gabe Hauari and Mike Snider USA TODAY

Fans of McDonald’s breakfast are in for a treat.

The fast food chain announced it is introducing a new Honey Brown Butter Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit at participating restaurants nationwide beginning Tuesday, July 21. The biscuits will be available for ​a limited time, the company told USA TODAY.

“The breakfast sandwich is the perfect spin on the classic bacon egg and cheese, taking those ingredients and nestling them between ⁠two freshly baked biscuits with creamy, toasty Honey Brown Butter,” McDonald’s says its Menu Spotter site.

The Honey ‌Brown Butter biscuit joins the chain’s Caesar sauce ​as limited-time menu items that will be available on July 21. The new Caesar sauce is described as “a creamy, garlicky parmesan blend infused with notes of lemon,” according to McDonald’s.

Among the menu items that can be spruced up ⁠with McDonald’s Caesar sauce (prices may vary by market):

Caesar Snack ‌Wrap: A McCrispy Strip topped with ‌shredded cheese, shredded lettuce and Caesar sauce wrapped in a tortilla (available nationwide for $2.99).

McCrispy Strips with Caesar Sauce: McCrispy Strips, which the restaurant ⁠chain debuted in May, paired with the new Caesar sauce.

Bacon Caesar McCrispy: A McCrispy filet topped with Caesar sauce, bacon, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, onions ‌and crinkle-cut pickles on a toasted ‌potato roll.

McDonald’s BTS-inspired Happy Meals also now available

The new BT21 Happy meals launched on July 14 at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide, with each meal containing one ⁠of 10 BT21 toys depicting K-pop supergroup BTS’ galaxy-exploring characters.

The ​seven-member South Korean boy band, ⁠which debuted ​in 2013, created its BT21 characters back in 2017 with the help of entertainment intellectual property company Line Friends. The company has also produced toys and merchandise featuring Mighteez, characters created with another K-pop boy group, ATEEZ, and with brands including Sesame Street.

Each BT21 ⁠character reflects aspects of the performers’ personalities. Main vocalist Jungkook’s character Cooky is loyal and “always full of heart and boundless stamina,” according to the BT21 website.

The Happy Meal box ⁠also has a QR code that can be scanned for an “interactive digital experience that transports them into BT21’s musical universe,” according to a description McDonald’s shared with USA TODAY.