Spokane man arrested for impersonating law enforcement in Kittitas County

A Spokane man was arrested in Kittitas County for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Callers in Grant County reported on July 3 a black Ford Explorer heading toward Kittitas County on Interstate 90 with emergency lights and other equipment was pulling over drivers, officials said. A second SUV without emergency lights was also reported. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office seized a black Ford Explorer and its driver in Ellensburg.

Ethan Denmark, a 20-year-old Spokane resident, was arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation, Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Whitsett said. He was released on bail July 6. The driver of the second car was released, as officers had no probable cause.

The sheriff is asking anyone who may have seen the black SUVs pulling over vehicles, or who was pulled over, to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and provide information to Deputy Logan Nicholson.