Spokane River’s health has undergone massive transformations over the years, with many pollutants and cleanup efforts

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

The year 1883 marked swift and lasting change for the Spokane River. The Northern Pacific Railroad connected Spokane to the coasts via transcontinental rail. Gold was found in the Coeur d’Alene mining district. The river would soon find itself at the center of an industrial boom.

The next year, silver was found near present-day Kellogg. Bunker Hill Mine was established and became one of the nation’s most prosperous mining operations. The turn of the century soon brought the erection of the Great Northern Railway Depot Tower along the river’s banks, known today as the Clocktower.

From that point forward, the health of the Spokane River, and its headwaters, Lake Coeur d’Alene, became linked to these industrial beginnings for the foreseeable future.

Industry grew, and as investors and workers flooded into the region, agriculture soon followed. Both would leave a lasting mark on the Spokane River in the form of legacy contaminants like PCBs and PFAS.

The perseverance and beauty of the Spokane River can make it difficult to imagine the profound industrial pollutants of the past, but its water, soil, and inhabitants quietly keep the record of how these contaminants make their way from factories and farms to the water where they’ll stay for years to come.

Around a century after stumbling upon the metallic wealth of the Silver Valley, the Bunker Hill Mine was designated by the EPA as a top national environmental priority, a Superfund site, due to high levels of metal contamination found in surrounding soils and waterways and elevated blood lead levels seen in the area’s children.

Nearly 80 million metric tons of sediment contaminated with heavy metals has settled so far into the Lake Coeur d’Alene lakebed, according to Coeur d’Alene Lake management supervisor Jamie Brunner in an interview for the Idaho Capital Sun. During high flow events, that sediment pushes downstream into the Spokane River.

Because dredging the sediment would release the metal contaminants into the water, one of the primary environmental strategies is to keep it where it is. The 2009 Lake Management Plan developed between the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and Coeur d’Alene Tribe places heavy focus on maintaining oxygen-rich water which helps hold the metals to the bottom of the lakebed.

PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) rose to prominence in the mid-1900s and have since ceased intentional manufacturing with a 1979 EPA ban. Some of the area’s top legacy PCB polluters include Kaiser Aluminum, Liberty Lake Sewer and Water District, and Inland Empire Paper Co., a Millwood newsprint facility owned by Cowles Co., The Spokesman-Review’s parent company.

Although PCB limits have been imposed, “the older types now banned, still show up in sediments of the Spokane River as well as some ground water that feeds the river,” said waterkeeper Jule Schultz, of Spokane Riverkeeper, in a blog post on the organization’s website.

“The Spokane River has a well-documented PCB contamination problem, significant enough to have driven regulatory action and fish consumption advisories,” said Marc Fryt, local angler and author of “The Guide to Urban Fly Fishing” in an email.

Current guidance advises against consuming any fish between the Upriver Dam and Idaho border, and limited consumption in other stretches. Because contaminants like heavy metals, PCBs, and PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) don’t readily break down, they become a fixture of the river’s food chain.

“They’ll get into the bodies of invertebrates, so like mayflies, caddisflies that are in the river, the and fish eat those insects, and then ospreys, you know, can eat the fish, and so just kind of like bioaccumulates the higher up the food chain you go,” Fryt said.

One of the primary PCB cleanup sites is found on Upriver Dam and Donkey Island just downstream. In 2006, a three-layered cover made of coal, sand and gravel was placed over contaminated sediment in the river bed. In 2007, Donkey Island underwent a major excavation effort to remove PCB-laden sediment from the area, replacing it with clean sand.

The Washington state Department of Ecology continues to monitor the area. The agency’s website states, “We are recommending further sampling and monitoring of the Upriver Dam cap because 2020 sampling results indicated PCBs are beginning to move upwards through the cap, but have not broken through. In addition, surficial sediments deposited on the cap contained elevated PCBs and heavy metals, meaning upstream contaminants are continuing to deposit at the site.”

PFAS saw wide use in the 1950s. Their strong carbon-fluorine bonds make them resistant to heat, water and stains, so they are used in household items like nonstick cookware and stain-resistant carpet, commercial items like food take-away containers, and in industrial applications, particularly firefighting foam.

Spokane Riverkeeper details the four main ways PFAS enter the Spokane River: passing through waste water treatment, PFAS-laden biosolids (the byproduct of treating sewage) being used as fertilizer, new input via manufacturing byproduct, and stormwater runoff from urban surfaces that have paint, sealant and textiles treated with PFAS.

Use of firefighting foam at the Spokane International Airport and Fairchild Air Force base has been one of the primary causes behind the PFAS contamination of drinking water in the West Plains area.

According to the Spokane Riverkeeper website, “Recent research by Eastern Washington University scientists, supported by the Washington Department of Ecology, is mapping how PFAS moves through these underground systems. Early findings suggest that groundwater in the West Plains may be carrying PFAS toward surface waters, including Deep Creek, Hangman Creek, and eventually the Spokane River.”

Although the lasting impacts of Spokane’s industrial history are daunting, increased awareness has led to substantial cleanup and monitoring efforts.

In 2014, the city launched the $310 million Integrated Clean Water Plan to invest in public works that would reduce the amount of untreated stormwater that reaches the Spokane River, such as swales and underground storage tanks, in addition to other improvements to existing infrastructure.

The state Department of Ecology recently created the Spokane River Toxics Reduction Grant, allocating $595,000 to Spokane community initiatives to reduce and monitor contaminants, with nearly $241,000 going to Eastern Washington University for PFAS sampling.

Increased data has provided more visibility into the health of the Spokane River overall, and annual reports of drinking water quality are published on the city’s website, but it can be difficult to get real-time information on popular waterways used for recreation.

“Personally, I just notice that there’s, like, a big gap in just information, like water quality with regular testing along the river. The city of Spokane does a phenomenal job with testing drinking water, especially for things like PFAS, but what the city doesn’t have is kind of like a dashboard, that a city resident could pull up on their website, and it could provide them with real time data about things that are in the river, like E. coli levels, heavy metals, things like that on different stretches of the river,” Fryt said.

Fryt pointed to Washington, D.C., as an example of this type of easily navigable dashboard, which can be viewed at water-quality.reservoircenter.org.

Overall the Spokane River and Lake Coeur d’Alene are considered safe for recreation, and residents can report pollution to the Eastern Regional Office of the Department of Ecology at 509-329-3400 or submit a concern to spokaneriverkeeper.org/report-pollution.

Green algal blooms, slimy, brown-gray bacterial growths, milky or gray water, oil sheens, foul odors, signs of distress in local wildlife, and debris are all signs of potential pollution.

The big picture of the Spokane River’s health is formed by an evolving relationship to our region’s past and how we choose to respond today. New research also reveals more of the picture, such as the 2020 discovery that 6PPD-quinone, a chemical that prevents tire degradation, was causing mass die-offs in coho salmon after rainstorms. Discoveries like this have added emphasis for stormwater capture and treatment measures.

If it feels overwhelming to consider the consequences of legacy and emerging contaminants, take a word of encouragement from writer and environmentalist Rachel Carson: “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts.”