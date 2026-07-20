The story of the 2026 World Cup - told in 21 remarkable pictures

Tim Spiers The Athletic

It has been one of the most enthralling and memorable World Cups of modern times.

There has been endless late drama, the big players turned up, there were three competitive and fully engaged host nations with the matches mostly in front of full stadiums. And, to cap it all, there was a thrilling late finish in the final.

Fireworks greet the arrival of Mexico and South Africa. (Getty Images)

Mexico kick off the tournament

It’s been a big World Cup in every which way; more teams and matches, huge stadiums and an abundance of color and bombast. FIFA’s pre-match ceremonies with giant flags, loud music and every squad player lining up for the national anthems set the tone, like in the opening match of the tournament, Mexico versus South Africa.

Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring against South Africa. (Getty Images)

Raul Jimenez’s poignant celebration

Jimenez, in his first World Cup start at the age of 35, scored his first World Cup goal in the 2-0 win over South Africa.

He dedicated it to his father, who had passed away this year. His impressive tournament (three goals in four appearances) was all the more remarkable given Jimenez almost died on the pitch in 2020. The headband visible above is a permanent reminder of the injury he suffered.

A fan of the USMNT makes her feelings clear outside SoFi Stadium. (Getty Images)

USA fans celebrate against Paraguay

While football/soccer will never be as big as American Football in the United States, it felt like the country was noticeably more engaged with the World Cup than when it was lasted hosted here in 1994.

It helped that the USMNT initially made a great start to the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in front of Tom Cruise, David Beckham et al in Los Angeles.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal on to the pitch for the pre-match warm up at Houston Stadium. (Getty Images)

Focus on Cristiano Ronaldo

At the age of 41, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score at six different World Cups when he netted twice against Uzbekistan in Portugal’s second group-stage match. Ronaldo, along with his old pal Lionel Messi, now jointly holds the record for appearing at the most World Cups (also six).

While he was clearly some way short of his peak years, he remained one of the most talked-about, followed and photographed players at the tournament.

The USMNT and their supporters celebrate their opening goal against Australia. (Getty Images)

USA celebrations against Australia

For a brief period there was fanciful talk of the USMNT going deep into the competition and possibly even winning it. National fervor approached somewhere near a peak when they beat Australia 2-0 in Seattle.

Erling Haaland scores against Iraq. (Getty Images)

Erling Haaland on target again

The Adidas Trionda ball was a talking point for its occasionally unpredictable flight patterns, but Erling Haaland certainly enjoyed playing with it, scoring seven goals (to add to the 16 he netted in qualifying).

Against Iraq he was in particularly dismissive mood judging by his facial expression.

DR Congo supporter Michel Kuka Mboladinga performs his statue routine. (Getty Images)

Statue man

Some of the many fears of it not being an inclusive tournament were sadly realized, what with Iran’s constant issues in travelling to the U.S., or Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan being denied entry to the country.

However, it was much more of a fan festival than many thought it would be. DR Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, also known as Lumumba Vea, brought his unique take on fandom to their match against Colombia.

Police officers pose for photos as Algeria fans cheer in the stands. (Getty Images)

Smiling cops at Jordan versus Algeria

Police officers are allowed to have fun too, right? Well they were in Santa Clara, south of San Francisco, as two smiled for the camera in front of Algeria fans. Those fans must have been even happier when they came from behind to beat Jordan 2-1.

Jovane Cabral and Bubista celebrate their 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia in Houston. (Getty Images)

Cape Verde flying their flag

Cape Verde were one of the stories of the tournament. The African country with only 530,000 inhabitants are the only nation to have faced both of Sunday’s finalists during this World Cup — and they didn’t lose to either of them inside 90 minutes, drawing 0-0 with Spain in the group stage and then losing 3-2 to Argentina after extra time in a pulsating round-of-32 match.

Head coach Bubista waved their flag on Jovane Cabral’s shoulders after their 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia.

Lamine Yamal prays before kick-off. (Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal at SoFi

The Los Angeles Stadium, normally known as SoFi, is the world’s most expensive sports arena at a cost of $5billion (£3.7bn).

The vast, sprawling 70,000-capacity stadium gave us some of the best visuals of the tournament, with Lamine Yamal and Spain playing two games at the venue.

Gustavo Gomez celebrates after Paraguay win the penalty shootout against Germany. (Getty Images)

Paraguay celebrating against Germany

There weren’t many big upsets at this World Cup, with the top four nations in the FIFA rankings all reaching the semi-finals for the first time ever.

Paraguay’s victory over Germany in the round of 32 was probably the biggest shock, and Gustavo Gomez’s reaction after the winning penalty reflected the magnitude of his team’s success.

Michael Olise attempts his overhead kick against Sweden. (Getty Images)

Michael Olise acrobatics

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise was one of the stars of the tournament, providing a record seven assists as part of France’s stylish and prolific attack.

His magnificent acrobatic attempt against Sweden in the round of 32 would have been one of the goals of the tournament, but smacked against the post.

Folarin Balogun is consoled by Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia. (Getty Images)

Balogun’s Belgian embrace

The postponed suspension of USMNT striker Folarin Balogun became one of the tournament’s biggest stories.

He was allowed to play against Belgium despite being sent off in his team’s previous match but, after Belgium won 4-1, their manager Rudi Garcia consoled Balogun at full-time.

Neymar sinks to his knees in tears following Brazil’s elimination to Norway. (Getty Images)

Neymar crying

There were a few likely World Cup goodbyes, such as for Croatia’s Luka Modric, Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne and possibly Ronaldo and Messi (all very much TBC).

One player we definitely won’t see on football’s biggest stage again is Brazil’s all-time record goal scorer Neymar, who retired after one final goal and a lot of tears as Brazil bowed out at the last-16 stage.

Erling Haaland leads the Norway row. (Getty Images)

The Norway row

While Neymar wept, Norway celebrated. Their run to a first quarter-final was one of the tournament’s better stories and their fans brought color and culture with their unmistakable mass row, which they performed at stadiums, in Times Square and even on subway trains.

Haaland led the on-pitch celebrations after their victory over Brazil.

Fabian Ruiz celebrates his team’s opener against Belgium. (Getty Images)

Fabian Ruiz’s baby celebration

Spain started slowly but made dramatic progress in the knockout stages with late Mikel Merino winners against Portugal and Belgium.

Midfielder Fabian Ruiz also scored against Belgium and used the moment to celebrate the recent birth of his newborn son.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham serenade the England fans in Miami. (Getty Images)

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham

For the first time in World Cup history, two players from the same nation scored at least six goals each.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham propelled England to the semi-finals, with the latter scoring both goals in their 2-1 victory over Norway in the quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi prepares to take a corner against Switzerland. (Getty Images)

Messi corner

This breathtaking image sums up the weight of an expectant, ever-watching nation on Messi’s slumped shoulders during the quarter-final victory over Switzerland.

The little genius became the World Cup’s all-time top scorer during the tournament — before being usurped by Kylian Mbappe — and set a record for scoring in nine consecutive World Cup matches, dating back to 2022.

England and France unite in prayer after the third-place play-off. (Getty Images)

England and France players unite

England versus France in the third-place play-off was unexpectedly one of best World Cup matches of modern times, with England’s remarkable 6-4 victory being the highest-scoring match in the tournament since 1982.

It was a fun game played in a great spirit, epitomised by religious players from both sides — Dayot Upamecano, Bukayo Saka, Maxence Lacroix, Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Trevoh Chalobah — huddling together in prayer after the match.

Enzo Fernandez sends Pau Cubarsi flying. (Getty Images)

Fernandez’s final red

The final was a stodgy, tense affair with endless breaks in play and 46 fouls. Enzo Fernandez was sent off for upending Pau Cubarsi, which saw the Spanish youngster propelled into the air.

Ferran Torres celebrates scoring the winning goal in the World Cup final. (Getty Images)

Torres’ winner

Spain won 1-0 with Ferran Torres the unlikely match-winner.

His almost disbelieving expression as Spain’s subs flocked to celebrate with him will be one of the enduring images.