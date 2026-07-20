Where Eastern Washington, Idaho landed in Big Sky preseason polls

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Parentheses denotes first-place vote; Coaches could not vote for their own team

Montana State, the reigning FCS national champions, are the clear favorite to at least win the Big Sky Conference again this football season.

The Bobcats topped both the coaches’ and media poll when they were released Monday, one week ahead of the Big Sky’s Kickoff Weekend at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Eastern Washington is eighth in both polls; Idaho is seventh in the coaches’ and sixth in the media.

Montana (second) and UC Davis (third), the league’s other two playoff teams a year ago, slot in behind Montana State. Northern Arizona and Idaho State are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the coaches’ poll and are flipped in the media.

Southern Utah, which is rejoining the league this year after a four-year absence, was ranked sixth by the coaches and seventh by the media. In 2021, its last season in the Big Sky, Southern Utah finished 1-10 overall and 0-8 in league games, but last year it went 7-5 overall and 6-2 in the United Athletic Conference.

Utah Tech, which will be a member of the Big Sky for the first time this season, is 13th – last – in both polls after going 2-10 (1-7) in the UAC last year.

While Portland State landed in 12th place in both polls, the three spots above it – ninth, 10th and 11th – are different in each poll, with Cal Poly, Weber State and Northern Colorado clustered in those positions.

In an expanded nine-game conference schedule, Eastern Washington will play all but three Big Sky teams this year, missing Idaho State, Southern Utah and Weber State.

Idaho does not play Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado or Utah Tech this season.

The Eagles are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021; the Vandals missed the playoffs last year after reaching the postseason in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Aside from Montana State, the only teams to receive first-place votes were UC Davis, with two in each poll, and Montana, which got one from the media.

Big Sky preseason all-conference teams will be announced Sunday.