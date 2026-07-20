Wildfires plague Inland Northwest

Another round of smoke blanketed Spokane on Monday, this time likely from more fires burning to the west.

Multiple fires erupted Friday night, putting more pressure on the area’s firefighters who were already attempting to control the fires burning northeast of Kennewick. The fires caused Spokane’s hazardous air quality Friday morning that led to event cancelations across the city.

The average air quality in Spokane on that Friday was 206, or “very unhealthy,” according to Spokane Clean Air spokesperson Lisa Woodard.

Several fires are also burning across the border in Idaho.

The Modrite Fire

The Modrite Fire sparked by lightning Friday night and has continued to burn through the weekend, reaching more than 6,400 acres on the edge of Lake Roosevelt, across the water from the town of Hunters.

Northwest Washington Fire Information posted on Facebook Monday the fire is believed to have destroyed an estimated five structures. The spread has continued toward Coyote Creek Road, but growth is slowing. Firefighters are holding the fire along Wilmont Road, according to agency.

The fire is at 0% containment as of Monday morning.

Level 3 “Go now!” evacuations are in effect for Wilmont Creek Road from Kewa Road and Silver Creek to Rodgers Bar. Silver Creek Road is closed between Four Corners and Kewa Road. Wilmont Road also is closed at Twin Lakes, according to the Stevens County Emergency Management Facebook page.

“Residents in this area should leave immediately. Do not wait for additional notifications or door-to-door contact. Be aware of your surroundings, evacuate without delay, and use caution while traveling. Watch for emergency vehicles and first responders. This may be your only evacuation notice,” the post said.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Kettle Falls Middle School, 101 W. 11th Ave.

The Kaiser Canyon Fire

The Kaiser Canyon Fire, a lightning- induced fire in Okanogan County, is burning more than 62,000 acres as of Monday with no containment, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The fire began around 6 a.m. Thursday on the Colville Reservation near Nespelem and spread partly due to strong wind gusts. The fire was turned over to a state-mobilized incident management team Monday morning, according to a post by Colville Tribal Broadcasts, News and Information on Facebook.

More than 1,000 people have been displaced and 800 structures threatened, according to previous reporting from The Spokesman-Review.

Buffalo Lake Road, Rebecca Lake, Belvedere, Nespelem and the Columbia River Campground are under Level 3 “go now” evacuations.

Over 500 personnel are assigned to the Kaiser Canyon Fire.

Lyons Ferry, Neff Jones, Wallace Walker and Devil’s Canyon Fires

The Lyons Ferry fire is one of the biggest in the Eastern Washington area at more than 34,000 acres.

Devil’s Canyon has burned 4,747 acres; Wallace Walker has burned 798 acres and Neff Jones has burned 7,123 acres, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team’s Facebook page.

No structures have been lost, although two people were treated for burn injuries and later released.

There are no Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations in place as all have been downgraded to Level 2 or 1. All state park roads that were previously closed were reopened Sunday evening, the team said.

Some firefighters from the smaller fires will move to work on the Lyons Ferry fire as it is a bigger priority, according to the post.