Alexandra Lozano gained $400M, jet from former WA law firm, new claims say

By Nina Shapiro Seattle Times

New allegations in a lawsuit against former immigration attorney Alexandra Lozano paint an eye-popping picture of the money and assets she gained from her international Tukwila-based business that attracted tens of thousands of clients nationwide.

The self-proclaimed lawyer of miracles,” who in May gave up her license rather than face a state bar disciplinary hearing but allegedly continued to be involved in her firm, racked up revenues or payment promises of more than $400 million, according to an amended complaint filed Tuesday in Western Washington’s federal court. Attorneys for dozens of former Lozano clients say in the 116-page complaint they calculated the sum based on her average fees, between $10,000 and $15,000, and her number of current clients.

Lozano, directly or through a web of trusts and companies, also owns a private Bombardier jet valued at $25 million and a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio including properties in Mexico, according to the amended complaint.

The bright pink and white plane, as pictured on popular online aviation sites, bears the Spanish word for lawyer, “abogada,” and a logo of a woman with long hair like Lozano’s. The former attorney catered her business to Latinos.

The civil lawsuit is now seeking to put those assets into a trust for the benefit of former clients who are plaintiffs — numbering 34 in the amended complaint, up from the original nine. Many more have sought to join in. Since filing the litigation in May, a three-firm legal team has been contacted by roughly 2,500 former Lozano clients.

The amended complaint is the latest development in a massive, unfurling “scandal” — as a Seattle immigration judge recently put it — that has spawned U.S. Department of Homeland Security and state attorney general investigations, and caused chaos in the immigration system nationwide. Nearly 54,000 immigration applications signed by Lozano were pending nationwide as of March, according to a statement of allegations by the state bar.

That statement, the lawsuit that now has an amended complaint and another lawsuit on behalf of former clients all allege Lozano submitted applications for green cards and other immigration benefits with false information or improper signatures and some were never eligible in the first place. That left clients vulnerable to being put in deportation proceedings. Some already have been.

The amended complaint adds a new allegation: that Lozano, in violation of a state law, continued to control the law firm she founded after she gave up her license May 26. She did so right up until the firm’s abrupt closure a little more than two weeks later, according to the filing.

Lozano has denied wrongdoing and defended her practice.

“Over the course of her career, Alexandra has served thousands of immigrant clients, helping them obtain legal status so that they and their families can work in and contribute to their communities,” said Lozano’s lawyer, Angelo Calfo, in a written statement in May. “Her practice has always been to fight for her clients, zealously pursue every lawful option available to them, and support their efforts to build lives in this country. ”

Lozano and Calfo could not be reached for comment on the new allegations.

Where is Lozano? Despite all the information and allegations coming out, it’s a mystery. The amended complaint says she has “left the jurisdiction,” meaning Western Washington, according to Vicente Omar Barraza, one of the leading lawyers handling the lawsuit.

“We are not sure where she is,” he added by text.

Barraza and other lawyers on the team discuss other matters they want to officially pin down. Namely, they are asking the court to “pierce the corporate veil” regarding Lozano and a number of other companies, trusts and unnamed entities also listed as defendants.

These defendants secretly transferred Lozano’s assets among themselves to “hinder, delay or defraud” plaintiffs and others she owes, according to the filing, which like the first complaint makes civil racketeering and conspiracy claims.

The litigation seeks to have those transactions declared void.

Tuesday’s legal foray comes as Lozano’s former clients are scrambling to get their complete files and find new representation. Many local immigration lawyers are trying to help, including by holding a series of free clinics throughout the state.

The immigration judge who labeled the Lozano affair a “scandal gave a former client who appeared before him — without a lawyer she said was promised by Lozano — a little more time than usual to find a new attorney before her next hearing.

Still to be seen is how immigration authorities will ultimately act on Lozano’s many cases and whether federal and state authorities will hold her to account.