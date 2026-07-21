Clarks Cleaners closing its Division location this week

Clarks Cleaners near Division Street and Second Avenue will be closed by the end of the week, according to Jamie Shartle, an employee at the location. The dry cleaning business has been there for more than 40 years.

The abrupt end of business operations is a financial decision, Shartle said. It’s unclear what will happen to the building once operations stop, Shartle said.

“We’ve been having a hard time recovering since COVID. A lot of people started working from home, and the demand for dry cleaning has kind of gone down a lot because of that,” Shartle said. “And then we’ve had a lot of people who’ve been here for 20 or 30 years that retired and don’t need the dry cleaning that they used to need.”

The downturn in business along with the increases in minimum wage has been too much for the business to take, Shartle said.

She also noted that owner Clark Kelsey has been ill for several months. It’s been hard for her, Shartle said, adding that she considers Kelsey as a grandfather figure.

“We don’t know how to go about everything right now to keep things going and stay open for our community, hoping that maybe our community would come together and help us somehow. I don’t even know how that could be done,” Shartle said.

It’s been several months since Kelsey has been sick, Shartle said, so the store closing wasn’t a shock to her.

The closure will not affect the Clarks Cleaners at 1419 N. Hamilton St., which will remain open for drop -offs and pick ups. Kelsey also owns the Hamilton Street Wash and Dry just up the road from that Clarks Cleaners, which will be where Shartle will work part time next week.

“It’s going to be rough because I’m getting 30 hours a week right now, and it’s going to be less than that,” she said.

Minimum wage at Clarks is around $17 an hour, Shartle said. Shartle has been running the front counter in the store for seven years, working from noon to 6 p.m.

“It’s taking kind of a toll on me because I really care about everybody here. Just to know that I may not be working here at some point, and then not having a plan of what I’m going to do after,” Shartle said, wiping her eyes.

The homelessness problem in the area is not why the business is closing, Shartle said.