General Motors announces shareholder payouts as profits soar

By Summer Ballentine Detroit News

General Motors Co.’s profits are up as the Detroit automaker leans into profitable trucks and stops the bleeding from money-losing electric vehicles, prompting payouts to shareholders.

The automaker on Tuesday reported profits of $3.9 billion from April to June, up almost $1 billion compared to the same time last year when tariffs shocked the market and EV panic buying peaked.

GM is giving out a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable Sept. 17 at the close of trading Sept. 4.

CEO Mary Barra for the second time this year raised earnings expectations, now up to $14 billion to $16 billion before tax and interest this year. GM executives previously said they expected the company to bring in between $13.5 billion and $15.5 billion in 2026.

“Customer demand in North America remains strong driven by our very attractive lineup of pickups and SUVs,” Barra wrote in a letter to shareholders. She attributed GM’s success to “the appeal of our product portfolio, the agility of our team, and disciplined execution.”

Pickups and SUVs were GM most-popular models over the last three months, according to sales data. And pickup truck sales overall have continued to dominate in the United States, a sign of strong demand for large vehicles despite high gas prices and affordability complaints.

Total GM sales in the first half of the year were down about 7%, or roughly 100,000 fewer vehicles, from what the Detroit automaker has described as a record sales year in 2025.