Long-anticipated Spokane County vote for new jail, criminal justice overhaul unlikely to appear on November ballot

Voters will not be asked to approve a sales tax this November to overhaul the regional criminal justice system.

Spokane County commissioner s reached a consensus Tuesday to shelve the possibility of a civic public safety matter that had been the underpinning of much of the 2026 election season. The measure could have included a new jail as well as enhanced services for behavior health.

Commission Chair Mary Brooks said in a briefing meeting that there’s too many questions – and too little time to answer them – in order to run a measure that could succeed.

“In my heart right now, I do not feel like if we put something on the ballot in November, it’s going to pass,” Brooks said.

The discussion put to rest what has once again been a topic of conversation: whether the county would put a 0.2% sales tax before voters following the completion of the work of the Safe and Healthy Spokane Task Force. In May, the more than 50-member group of business, criminal justice and community resource leaders released their long awaited recommendations for how to improve the region’s systems.

The potential for a public safety sales tax measure factored into decision making for several regional boards and government entities also interested in running ballot measures, like the Spokane Transit Authority. Concern about potential conflict and tax fatigue led to last minute lobbying efforts by local business leaders to have STA delay their tax request, as previously reported by The Spokesman-Review.

Brooks said the time constraints would make it incredibly difficult to convey to voters the need for the funding, and how the funding would be put to use.

“I think it’s more important for it to be supported by the community and have the community really understand, all the voters understand,” Brooks told her fellow commissioners. “Because as we know, we’ve had a lot of public input, we’ve had a lot of meetings, a lot of community members have been a part of this discussion along the way.”

The task force’s recommendations were less a road map and more of a navigational sign pointing in a general direction. County Commissioner Al French said in an interview he was frustrated by the lack of detail, including a list of priorities and no examination of potential costs.

“They came back and said , ‘Yeah we all got together and we learned how to sing Kumbaya,’ but what are we taking to voters?” French said.

Commissioner Chris Jordan was less critical of the task force’s work, but acknowledged the county needs to get details worked out before the idea of a sales tax vote can really come to fruition. He thanked the group for their work, and the 66 recommendations from which county leaders will pull.

“I’ve really appreciated that it’s been safe and healthy, so it’s recognizing that there’s an overlap of those two things and that they go hand in hand,” Jordan said.

Gavin Cooley, president of the Spokane Business Association, said he expected as much from the county commission. The task force sacrificed the timeline for a well rounded, “holistic approach that engages the issue with all its complexity,” he said.

“Now I kind of cringe when anybody says jail because the safe and healthy task force moved way beyond the notion of jail,” Cooley said.

Cooley said good collaboration takes time, so he was not surprised a ballot measure would not be coming forth this year. He said the decision does not alter his stance opposing the STA sales tax renewal request, making the comparison to a household budget carried out over many years.

Denying the STA measure, he said, would lower the tax burden before a future criminal justice tax would be considered by voters.

“It’s a question of priorities,” he said.

Jordan said other funding streams can be explored. For example, the county asked the state in June for permission to potentially enact a 0.1% public safety sales tax without voter approval, as previously reported by The Spokesman-Review.

“I think that’s the sense I’ve been getting too,” said Commissioner Amber Waldref. “That there’s great momentum, but there’s some T’s we have to cross with understanding how much funding is available, and then which projects could be funded.”

Task force member and local developer Chud Wendle said the county commissioners, as well as several other county leaders, have been engaged partners. The group understands the difficulty of navigating the finances and decisions to be made, but would like to see “concrete action,” he said.

“The needs identified in the Task Force’s recommendations are immediate,” Wendle wrote in an email. “Every year without a finding mechanism is a year those gaps persist for our community.”

As a member, Wendle said he was encouraged the commissioners voiced interest in carrying on the momentum of the task force’s work to identify deficiencies and suggest improvements to the interrelated systems addressing public safety and health.

Brooks said she wants residents to know the county is still working to carry on the momentum of the task force, and could place a measure on the August 2027 primary ballot by the end of the year.

The work to overhaul the system will continue in some form or another, she said.

“I will continue doing it until the end of the year before I retire, so I think that’s important for the community to know,” Brooks said. “And for the people that have put so much time and effort in, to know that we are still going to work hard and put in the time to make this work.”