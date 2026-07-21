Sounders still stinging from Timbers loss: ‘Everybody is in a bad place’

By Jaydan Evans Seattle Times

RENTON – After a four-goal home loss like the Seattle Sounders were handed by Cascadia rival Portland last week, changes are common.

The biggest difference Tuesday was the reseeding of the massive grass field Belgium’s national team used during their residency at the Sounders’ training facility during the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said he and the technical staff are limited because of the long list of injured players. Majority owner Adrian Hanauer and general manager Craig Waibel were unavailable Tuesday, but despite the summer transfer window being open, the club recently traded their final two international roster spots for cash and could only sign a domestic player. There’s nothing imminent, according to Schmetzer.

Only the current players and staff, which had approximately seven weeks to prepare for their post-World Cup return to play, can regain the momentum.

The “prove it” era begins with a two-match road trip against Austin FC on Thursday and the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. The Sounders will return Sunday and play a rematch against Portland at Providence Park on Aug. 1.

“Everybody is in a bad place,” Schmetzer said. “I haven’t shaved; I don’t eat anymore. This hurts. It’s a tough loss to swallow.”

Fans started leaving Lumen Field when Portland scored their fourth goal in the 63rd minute. What was left of the 35,383 in attendance booed when the final whistle cemented a 5-1 loss.

Message boards, comment sections and podcasts are calling for refunds. Others claim they’re withholding their season-ticket renewals. The Sounders last week started an ill-timed marketing campaign for those.

The Sounders haven’t ceded five goals at home since joining MLS in 2009. When the team suffered a 4-0 loss against the LA Galaxy at home in 2010, the ownership group offered a one-game credit toward renewed season tickets.

“We’re in this for the long haul. We need them (fans) to be in it for the long haul,” Hanauer said in a statement of the then-record 36,273 in attendance in 2010. “That wasn’t Sounders soccer. And it was quite frankly embarrassing, humiliating, and they don’t deserve that.”

The club was in their second MLS season, which likely garnered some grace from the fan base. This time the loss is compounded by the team not making any significant additions in the past year.

Designated player Jordan Morris suffered a quad injury in the opening half against Portland and will be out at least a month, according to Schmetzer. He joins designated player Pedro de la Vega (knee), co-captain Cristian Roldan (quad), mainstay starting right back Alex Roldan (hip) and reserves Ryan Sailor (knee) and Kim Kee-hee (calf) on the injured list.

Sounders defender Yeimar will make the trip, but he’s still rehabbing a hamstring injury suffered in March.

“We’re having conversations about this game (and) the future of the team,” Schmetzer said of discussions with Hanauer after the Portland match. “We have some older players that need to be replaced at some point. … I get it, the fans are upset because we haven’t had a major signing in the summer. I read all of that. I understand it, but we won a trophy last year. The sky is not falling.”

The Sounders are on a three-game losing streak, dropping matches to the Galaxy (home) and Los Angeles FC (road) in May. The Sounders (7-4-3) are sixth in Western Conference standings, two points above the playoff line.

Austin (3-7-5) and Philly (1-10-4) are ideal teams to bounce back against, especially since the Union are winless in MLS competitions at home (0-3-3).

After the derby against Portland in August, the Sounders start the defense of their 2025 Leagues Cup title in Mexico against Toluca FC. The Red Devils are the reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup and Liga MX winners.

Sounders center back Jackson Ragen said he and teammates are “disappointed and embarrassed” by their performance against Portland, especially the lack of intensity. They didn’t hold a players meeting, each knowing there must be a visible change against Austin.

“(Fans) have every right to demand better from us,” Ragen said after training Tuesday. “They always do a great job supporting us and for us to come out like that. … There’s a balance of trying to put last week behind us but also being able to learn from it. Take the mistakes from that game and improve on it.”