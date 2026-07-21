The search is on in an Idaho forest for this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

Gregory Dronen, usually in charge of the nursery that raises trees to be planted in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, stands at the ranger district headquarters in Potlatch, Idaho, and talks about helping to screen candidates to be the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree for the coming holiday season. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Buried in 4 million acres of dense woods, rocky canyons and winding rivers of central Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the next Capitol Christmas tree looms.

Somewhere hiking around the wilderness this week is Jim Kaufman, sent from Washington, D.C., and tasked with identifying that tree among billions.

“I’m always looking for the perfect tree. Everybody says, ‘Well, we’re going through a forest, that’s an easy thing to do,’ ” Kaufman said. “It’s not.”

Kaufman is the executive director of the U.S. Capitol grounds and arboretum, representing the Capitol’s office of the architect; he’s been selecting the Capitol Christmas tree for nine years. He arrived in Idaho on Sunday to begin his weeklong search for the tree, narrowing it down from a dozen carefully selected by forest service employees last year.

In the tempered forest multiple species of pine, fir, spruce and cedar grow, said Greg Dronen, tree harvest lead responsible for identifying the candidates for Kaufman to scrutinize.

The process for picking the Capitol Christmas tree is perhaps less magical than one may expect, Dronen said. He works with other service employees around the massive forest to pick trees that meet requirements around size, health and the logistical convenience of a careful harvest.

“You want it to be like this romantic scene where all of a sudden the clouds part and light shines down, and there’s some of those moments,” Dronen said.

Kaufman’s “perfect” tree is between 50 and 80 feet tall with sweeping boughs to hold the 10,000 ornaments that will adorn the tree on the Capitol lawn, all made from Idahoans to “tell the story” of the people and area for the rest of the country.

“We want it looking perfect, but the trees don’t grow perfectly when they’re grown in the wild,” Kaufman said. “So we start to look for, what is going to have that good pyramidal shape? What’s going to be a healthy tree? What is feasible to actually get the tree out of the forest? How is that tree and the specific species going to survive being handled multiple times?”

Harvesting and transporting the tree the 2,500 miles from its Idaho sprout-place to the nation’s capital is a feat. The tree will likely be cut in October or November with the aid of a large crane. At the moment the tree is cut, it won’t touch the ground once until its planting on the West Lawn of the Capitol about a week before the tree lighting in early December, Kaufman said.

Given the logistics of driving a large crane into the forest, the tree will be within 100 feet of a forest service road. Its branches will be bound carefully so as not to break, but making it small enough to squeeze what could be a 25-foot-wide tree into an 8-foot-wide trailer, Kaufman said.

The foot of the tree is wrapped in an 80-gallon rubber blivet bag during its cross-country road trip and tended to by forest service employees all the way. They refill the bag daily to keep the tree fresh, Dronen said.

“It just drinks and drinks and drinks,” he said. “Last year’s tree gained, like, 500 pounds of water.”

After a weekslong “whistle stop tour” to show “the people’s tree” to its people, the tree will be lowered into a 4-foot hole on the Capitol’s lawn, secured with concrete. It’ll be on display until New Year’s, after which the tree returns to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest for reuse how they see fit.

Officials were sparse with the details of where the tree may be growing in the sweeping forest or what kind of conifer they’re after, citing “tree security.” After Kaufman makes his selection, plus a backup in the event of a wildfire or other unforeseen circumstances, the tree’s celebrity status will stay out of the public eye until it’s time to harvest in the fall.

In the meantime, staff at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest beam, knowing a tree from their beloved woods will grace the Capitol lawn. It’s the third selected from an Idaho national forest since the service began providing Capitol Christmas trees in 1970.

Service staff are eager to tell their story through the tree, said Zach Peterson, staff officer with the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest and co-lead on the endeavor.

It’s fitting, he said, given the region’s roots tied to the timber industry and forestry efforts. Potlatch sits on the divide between the rolling hills of the Palouse and the tempered forests of the Northern Rockies.

In 1906, the Potlatch Lumber Company built what was then the world’s largest sawmill, cutting 175 million board feet annually by 1920, according to a historical marker where the mill used to be in town. The first smoke jumpers fought wildland fires in the Nez Pearce-Clearwater National Forests, Peterson said, and saw one of the last river log drives on the Clearwater River.

“We’re not a really well-known forest, but we have such a cool story to tell,” Peterson said. “I think that opportunity to tell that story is really neat.”