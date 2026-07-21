This day in history: Four men were killed in car that drove into Fernan Lake. Second National Indian Congress started with speeches

Four men ages 19 to 24 were found dead in a 1962 Buick in Fernan Lake, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 21, 1976. They had last been seen at 1:30 a.m. July 8, 1976, at a Coeur d'Alene night club. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A bass fisherman made a gruesome discovery in Fernan Lake near Coeur d’Alene. He spotted a submerged car with bodies inside.

When authorities pulled the car from the lake, the first thing they saw “was a hand holding a beer can out the partially opened window.”

The hand belonged to one of the four young men who had been reported missing several weeks earlier by the families of the victims.

An investigation showed the four men were apparently driving east on the road that skirts the lake and then “missed the turn just before the bridge that crosses Fernan Creek.

The car was going fast enough “to scoop rock from the bottom of the lake.” The men were apparently unable to exit the car because of the rocks piled about it.

From 1926: The second annual National Indian Congress in Spokane kicked off with speeches at the Columbia Theater.

The second annual National lndian Congress in Spokane kicked off at the Columbia Theater, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 21, 1926. Among those who came to the event were Charles Faithful, known as Modoc Charley, the leader of the Klamath Indians. His photograph was on the front page of the newspaper. Tragedy would strike a few days later when he was killed on his return trip back to Oregon in an automobile crash, the Klamath News reported on July 25, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

“Indian speakers, young and old, dressed in tribal regalia, expressed their ideas regarding the advancement of their people,” said the Spokane Chronicle. “Strong disapproval of the encroachments of the whites on the land, fishing and game treaties were voiced by the older members of several tribes.”

Washington U.S. Sen. Wesley Jones, a Republican, spoke briefly.

“We realize that many injustices have been done the Indians, but individuals are largely responsible for those,” Jones said. “Your representatives in Congress are working to relieve you and enable you to take your place as citizens of this country.”