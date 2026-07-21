Trump to seek Congress approval for Saudi Arabia nuclear energy pact that lacks safeguards, sources say

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in front of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo (Brian Snyder)

By Timothy Gardner Reuters

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration plans to submit to Congress a pact with Saudi Arabia to share nuclear power technology that does not include safeguards the U.S. has long said would stop materials being used in nuclear weapons programs, two sources told Reuters.

The sources said the administration ​would submit to Congress within days a document known as a 123 Agreement that will be signed by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The two signed a preliminary agreement ⁠in Riyadh last year.

The White House and U.S. Department of Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agreement refers to Section ‌123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act of 1954 and ​is required to permit the U.S. government and American companies to work with entities in the kingdom to develop a multibillion-dollar civil nuclear industry.

The agreement does not include the “Gold Standard” that would block the kingdom from enriching uranium and reprocessing spent nuclear fuel, both of which are potential pathways ⁠to nuclear weapons, said the sources familiar with the agreement.

The agreement ‌also does not include the “Additional Protocol” which ‌grants the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency broad and more intrusive oversight of a country’s nuclear activities, such as the power to carry out snap inspections ⁠at undeclared locations, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues.

One of the sources said the administration would submit the agreement as soon as Wednesday and ‌another said it would be submitted in ‌a week or so. A third who did not say whether the agreement lacks safeguards said it would be submitted soon.

Wright had said the preliminary agreement was not about enrichment and contained all ⁠the nonproliferation standards in the Atomic Energy Act, which are among the strongest in ​the world.

One of the sources said ⁠the ​agreement provides a legal pathway for cooperation on the nuclear fuel cycle, which includes uranium enrichment, but does not obligate the United States to transfer any related capabilities or technology to Saudi Arabia.

PROLIFERATION CONCERNS

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long said if Iran developed ⁠a nuclear weapon, Saudi Arabia would too, fueling concern among arms control advocates and some U.S. lawmakers over a civil nuclear deal.

The crown prince told CBS in 2018 that “Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any ⁠nuclear bomb, but without a doubt if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

The kingdom has also said it wants to reserve the right to enrich uranium.

The United Arab Emirates agreed to the “Gold Standard” in 2009 when it signed ⁠a 123 Agreement with Washington.

Once 123 agreements ‌are submitted to Congress, they go into a review period of ​about 90 days ‌of continuous congressional sessions for lawmakers to object, or they go into force.

To block the agreement, ​Congress would need to pass a joint resolution and have a two-thirds majority to override any presidential veto.

Many Democrats and some Republicans, including President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he served in the Senate, have insisted any agreement include guardrails.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Michael Perry)