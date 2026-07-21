Tucannon River revival: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to share floodplain and lake rehabilitation plan with the public

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and its partners are planning a project that aims to restore the floodplain of the Tucannon River, improve habitat for threatened spring chinook, steelhead and bull trout and fix a number of ailing fishing lakes along its course.

The agency wants to share its draft blueprints with the public during a presentation from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Dayton.

The work within the W.T. Wooten Wildlife Area will include the elimination of Big Four Lake, creation of a new lake, repair of the intake and outlets of other lakes and general widening of the flood plain — the area where the river is allowed to naturally wander during high-water events.

“We are looking at trying to enhance the river function and thereby improve conditions for those fish species,” said Tom Schirm, assistant regional habitat program manager for the department at Dayton.

The lakes, which are fed by the river, were created in the 1950s to provide fishing opportunity. But they were placed in the river’s floodplain, which constricted its ability to move naturally during spring runoff and flooding. The river was also hemmed in by roads and other development. In some places it was straightened and shortened by levees.

“The flood plain is 70% disconnected, we want to improve that,” he said.

With little ability to wander laterally, Schirm said the river’s power has to go somewhere.

“It digs itself down,” he said. “It’s a negative loop. It’s harder for it to access floodplain so more power is sent downriver.”

The effect is bad for river ecology and also leads to more downstream flooding. Healthy rivers are allowed to spill over their banks during highwater events. That dissipates some of the energy and recharges ground water. When not confined by roads, levees and dykes, rivers are able to move over time and create bends, riffles and pools, all of which are important for fish.

The agency began looking at solutions in 2012 and later worked with its co-managers, the Nez Perce Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation. Each of them were particularly concerned about wild spring chinook that are doing so poorly they have been classified as quasi-extinct, meaning 50 or fewer spawners have returned for four consecutive years.

At the same time, the aging lakes, which are popular destinations for anglers, are in need of maintenance. For example, in the case of Big Four Lake, a flood cut the lake off from its intake. Other lakes are leaking badly. The repair of Rainbow Lake in 2017 was a first part of a multi-phase effort.

The state hired a consultant group in 2022 to write an assessment. That draft product is 75% complete. It includes plans for a new lake between Spring and Blue lakes, Deer Lake may be moved upstream a small distance, and Big Four will be removed. The road could be moved away from the river in places and its possible power lines could be buried to help prevent accidental fires. The 2005 School Fire was blamed on power lines.

Once the plan is complete, the agency will need to seek funding. Schirm said the work, if ultimately approved, will take place over many years.

Those who attend the meeting will hear a detailed explanation of the plans.

“Some people think we are going to take stuff away. No, we are trying to maintain it or make it better but also improve river function and floodplain function and hopefully help restore fish,” Schirm said. “We are of the opinion if we build it and they will come if they can. We want to be ready if things improve to where they have a well functioning place to return.”