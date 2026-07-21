Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Elio J. Pixtun Estrada and Itzamar R. and Ramirez, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael Corona and Deserie M. O’Campo, both of Spokane Valley.

Paxton T. Rose and Heather D. Jeppsen, both of Cheney.

Shawn E. Gilmore, of Spokane, and Darcie R. Palmer, of Airway Heights.

Tre A. Lewis and Emily L. Weimer, both of Coeur d’Alene.

John W. Day and Tia M. Paullas, both of Post Falls.

Gavin M. Mowreader and Yahaira May, both of Spokane.

Elijah J. Blair and Malia B. Wash, both of Spokane.

Juan C. Castillo Carmona and Nory C. Estrada Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher S. Scott and Alyssa M. Escamilla, both of Spokane.

Nathaniel J. Allen and Alicia M. Decataldo, both of Spokane.

Brian T. Eglseder and Jessica M. Goss, both of Spokane.

Denis V. Makarevskiy, of Evans, Wash., and Sophia M. Vlasenko, of Spokane Valley.

Norman F. Cosser and Annezell Metselaar, both of Spokane.

Trevor J. Amann and Hayley J. Miller, both of Spokane.

Jaden P. Smith McGregor and Mellissa D. Moore, both of Spokane Valley.

Morgan G. Winchester and Maya F. Pardue, both of Donnelly, Idaho.

Matthew A. Shook and Catherine T. Gauna, both of Spokane.

Andrew H. Pfalzer and Jessica K. Olson, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Jacob C. Roth and Brianna M. Nimmick, both of Post Falls.

David Bedukadze and Iryna Raymond, both of Spokane.

Andrew P. Crossley and Kaiden M. Davis, both of Newman Lake.

Taha A. Bouanani and Oumayma Dalaa, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Vachher Living Trust v. Brionna J. Church, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Candy Grauberger, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Victoria McGuire, et al., restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Katrina Stewart, restitution of premises.

Fairchild Community LLC v. Olga Melnyk, et al., restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Dylan Wilson, restitution premises.

301 Main Ave. LLC v. Ricardo Mondragon, restitution premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Alejandra Franyutti, et al., restitution premises.

Salvation Army v. Ashley Taylor, et al., restitution premises.

Trudy Brisendine v. Spokane Valley Farms Co., seeking quiet title.

Hanmi Bank v. Spokane Center Inc., et al., money claimed owed.

Scott Inman v. Colleen Shafer, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Webster, Brook A. and Sevigny, Gabrielle

Johnson, Kurt and Shauna A.

Gonzalez, Clarissa A. and Israel, Jr.

Trotchie, Michelle A. and Kyle J.

Dewey, Rebecca L. and Fridye, Robert F., II

Arland, Mary and Mark G.

Peachey, Celeste R. and Marsh, Lyle H.

Rivera, Juan G. and Riley T. S.

Sharp, Donna L. and Kenneth B.

Passmore, Jessica M. and Hoover, Michael L.

Christie, Michelle M. and Leland J.

Alejandro, Lindy M. and Jeffrey A.

Orr, Kristin L. and Robert E.

Dubbs-Stubblefield, Jacob and Hamilton, Courtney L.

Truedson, Jordan L. and Schubach, Eryn A.

Johnson, Kurt and Shauna A.

Gonzalez, Clarissa A. and Israel, Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Crystal Blyman, 43; $916.44 restitution, 37 months in prison, 37 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree identity theft and four counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Labi Jack, 28; 160 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

William S. Morse, 34; 60 months in prison, after being found guilty of third-degree child rape.

Laron J. Robinson, 49; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and bail jumping.

Erik Hubbord, 36; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

TJ Mathews, 41; $15 restitution, 114 days in jail with credit given for 114 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Nathan T. Mitchell, 53; 133 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Rudy G. Parsons, 38; 180 days in jail with credit given for 180 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Natasha N. Beers, 48; 13 months in prison, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while reckless driving.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Victor Arredondo, 44; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Michael S. Beach, 34; $1,245 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Nichlas A. Chavez, 43; five days in jail, third-degree driving while intoxicated.

James R. Dubeau, 41; five days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Jared M. Gollehon, 44; 30 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Lorenzo A. Gonzalez, 23; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.

Walker A. Gwin, 26; 17 days in jail, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Roger Joseph, 30; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Raymond P. Juarez, 52; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Griffith R. Leinen, 21; one day in jail, reckless driving and hit and run of unattended property.

Emmanuel E. Mauro, 23; 85 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Colton J. Nordlund, 36; 85 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brandon J. Pachosa, 31; 223 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.

Andrea D. Ruddell, 45; six days in jail, third-degree theft.

Ronan C. Thin Elk, 25; 63 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Michael L. Tingley, 39; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Tomas A. Tellez, 28; 359 days in jail with credit given for five days served, disorderly conduct.