A Grip on Sports: The ramifications of ESPN’s NFL Network deal are hitting home – and could hit in our homes soon

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Ever arrive at work, look around and realize you need a day off? Let’s rephrase that. Ever arrive at work, look around and realize you wish you had every day off? Of course you have. That’s why Lotto tickets are big sellers. And why people retire out of the blue.

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• Not us, of course. People in the world of sports. Folks like Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James and Max Scherzer. Wait, they are the opposite of that. Hall of Fame-bound stars still hanging on, age and waning abilities be darned.

And if they call it quits and miss the spotlight? Then there is always club ownership. Or pro wrestling. Right Mr. Brady?

Then there are those poor folks who smack dab in the middle of doing their job and retirement – at least a short version of it – is unexpectedly thrust upon them. That’s happened at ESPN this week, as it strives to be the WorldWide Leader of head-scratching layoffs.

Karl Ravech? Charles Davis? Cam Newton, just to name a few? All household names or voices who did their job well. And all who felt the cutting knives of a network that spent billions on buying the NFL’s broadcast arm and is about to spend another $60 million a year on a blowhard.

When ESPN’s parent Disney gave the NFL $3 billion in assets for its network, it was obvious changes were coming to both entities. There was too much overlap between ESPN and the NFL Network. A guy like Davis, who was a voice of reason, and well-respected, for NFL Network’s coverage, was in trouble. ESPN has more than enough folks who cover the same ground – and they are probably cheaper. Younger too.

At least Davis has a fallback. He’s locked in with college football. Will be CBS’ lead analyst this season, taking over for the retired – really – Gary Danielson as Brad Nessler’s partner.

What Ravech will do after 33 years at ESPN is anyone’s guess. Monday night he called the Dodgers’ game in Philadelphia. Tuesday he was out of a job.

All the layoffs, with the possibility of more still out there, may not seem like a big deal to Jane Average sports fan. Or even her significant other Joe. But they are interconnected via the melding of the two networks. As is ESPN’s battle with Comcast over carriage rights.

ESPN not only needs to cut costs, it also feels a need to raise revenue. One way to do that is to revalue NFL Network and its key brother, NFL RedZone. And by “revalue,” we mean “charge more” for the carriage rights. Comcast won’t pay. Or hasn’t agreed to pay yet. Those of us who cling to legacy cable – hey, we’re old and it’s something we’re comfortable with, darn the cost – may not have noticed it yet, but the two channels aren’t available.

In July that doesn’t matter much. But wait until Sept. 13, the first full NFL Sunday. If the RedZone doesn’t come on at 10 a.m., the howling will be audible from Spokane to New York. And probably result in some sort of down-the-middle compromise deal. At least that’s our hope.

After all, why the heck did we retire if not to have our Sunday’s free to sit in front of the TV for six hours or so and watch Scott Hanson. Even if he can’t say the words “commercial free” anymore.

• We have been reticent to spend many keystrokes on the ongoing confrontation between the City of Portland and the new owner of the Trail Blazers, Tom Dundon. The dispute hasn’t felt all that connected to Spokane. After all, the entire state of Washington is more of Sonics’ country, even if they haven’t lived in Seattle for a couple decades.

But reading John Canzano’s latest column on the battle over a new Moda Center lease, we realized there is a connection.

There have been hopeful signs concerning NBA expansion. Seattle seems well ahead as the No. 1 candidate, with more than one bidder ready to give the league untold billions for the rights to claim the 1979 title as well as years of frustrating roster building.

There are roadblocks, of course. None within the control of prospective Seattle ownership. The league needs to find Seattle an expansion partner. Adding one team won’t do. The Las Vegas area is the other recently approved candidate. Great spot, except the process isn’t as far along in the desert. Interested parties have to step up. Until then, the expansion train can’t leave the station.

And the Portland situation may throw another roadblock between the league’s current owners and untold billions in expansion fees.

The NBA’s approximation of a commissioner, Adam Silver, reportedly wants the Portland question resolved before moving forward on expansion. The lease dispute, as well as who pays what for the arena’s improvements, seems to have resulted in the civic leaders and Dundon sitting on opposite sides of a huge chasm. Until a bridge is built, Seattle’s expansion plans are stuck in neutral.

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WSU: Any idea of Pac-12 expansion also seems to be stuck in neutral currently. The league, despite the hard-to-navigate logistics of only eight football-playing schools, isn’t in a hurry to add a ninth. At least that’s what Jon Wilner believes. He explores the question in this S-R column. … We know at least one of the Cougars road games this men’s basketball season. Weber State and Washington State have a contract for a Dec. 9 game. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, here is another way to rank the conference’s football players. Video game ratings. … It doesn’t look as if Colorado State is coming into the conference with a powerful football team. But it does have a veteran coach. … Fresno State has seemed to pare its list of starting quarterback candidates from five to two over the summer. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, the SEC’s talk of breaking away from the NCAA? Seems a little ill-conceived, considering one of the first premises is it will opt-out of the House settlement. It seems hard to believe the federal judge who oversaw the groundbreaking agreement will let that happen. … It seems as if almost all today’s column is based on money issues. Here’s one more. Christian Caple looks at what Washington’s outside collective spent before it closed up shop. … Devin Dampier’s health is good news for Utah. … In basketball news, the USC women are bonding this summer.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the Northern Arizona women have added a guard to their basketball roster.

Indians: A blowout loss Sunday to Everett left Spokane tied atop the Northwest League standings. And seemed to put a crimp in its second-half momentum. Tri-City came to town Tuesday. The Indians needed a win in a big way. They got it, 5-4 over the Dust Devils. Dave Nichols has the details. … Former Indian (and Gonzaga) pitcher Gabriel Hughes is off the a decent start in Denver.

Local football: The Spokane Wolverines play in the West Coast Pacific Minor League. Have for 17 years. But had never won the title. Until last month. Liam Bradford’s story explains how they did it.

Local baseball: Dave returns with a story covering the exploits of a Connie Mack World Series bound team and the upcoming Legion tournaments in Spokane.

Seahawks: Seattle is the defending Super Bowl champs. But despite returning a pretty intact roster, they are not this year’s favorites. That may seem a bit foolish. Matt Calkins examines that foolishness in his S-R-available column. … It looks as if Devon Witherspoon and the Hawks are nearing a deal. … Waiting for Hard Knocks to begin? Here’s the schedule.

Sounders: The World Cup break-ending rout at Portland’s hands still stings. Not just the players but the fans as well. As do the team’s numerous injuries.

Mariners: Eugenio Suarez is still popular in Seattle. But he wasn’t Tuesday night as he played a role in the Reds’ 4-2 win over the host M’s. … Julio Rodriguez did not start last night. But he played quite a bit. … You might have heard what Caleb Ferguson said to umpire Bill Miller the other night. The Reds’ pitcher apologized yesterday. … Where do the M’s fall when it comes to trade-deadline talk? As one of the typical buyers of course. … What does the all-powerful Scott Boras have to say about the Mariners’ prospects?

Storm: A Seattle player will take part in the WNBA’s 3-point shooting contest.

Golf: By the usual measure of pro golf – winning majors – Scottie Scheffler didn’t have the best season in 2026. He was shut out. But he also was the most consistent player in the four, so there is that. … Rory McIlroy did win one. The Masters. But he’s not all that enamored of playing a heavy schedule in the U.S. anymore.

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• No, we don’t have any plans to ride off into the column-writing sunset. But the one thing we’ve learned since retiring from the day-to-day grind, it’s OK not to make plans. Preferable even in some cases. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, Seattle Times