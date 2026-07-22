Alaska Air says its underlying business strengthened despite fuel-hit quarter

By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nandan Mandayam Reuters

Alaska Air Group returned to profitability in June with a double-digit pretax margin despite fuel prices running nearly 70% higher than a year ​earlier, CEO Ben Minicucci said on the carrier’s quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.

He added the airline’s second quarter would have been “solidly profitable” without ⁠the fuel-price spike.

Alaska Air reported an adjusted second-quarter loss of 92 cents per ‌share and forecast third-quarter adjusted earnings ranging from ​breakeven to $1 per share. The midpoint of 50 cents was well below analysts’ average estimate of $1.38, according to LSEG.

Shares were down about 4% in midday trading.

Demand held up despite higher fares, ⁠helping revenue performance accelerate through the quarter. ‌Alaska said unit-revenue growth ‌strengthened from 5.5% in April to 8.8% in May and 11% in June, while total June revenue rose ⁠13.2% from a year ago.

Forward corporate bookings were up 37% year-on-year, seven percentage points above the growth achieved in ‌the second quarter. Bookings for ‌the summer peak and early fall were also pacing well, with unit-revenue growth running in the mid-teens year over year.

Alaska Air ⁠expects third-quarter unit revenue to rise by a low-double-digit ​percentage. Capacity is forecast ⁠to ​grow 2% to 3%, entirely from intercontinental flying, as the carrier trims planned growth elsewhere because of elevated fuel costs.

The airline is expanding premium cabins, loyalty, cargo and ⁠international travel to make earnings more resilient. Premium revenue rose 15% in the second quarter and now represents 35% of total revenue, with more ⁠than half of every revenue dollar now coming from outside the main cabin.

Hawaii remains a drag on unit revenue in the third quarter, as heavy rainstorms hurt bookings ⁠and industry capacity stayed elevated. ‌Executives said fall demand was recovering, with September ​yields accelerating.

Alaska ‌Air plans to provide an update on its full-year ​earnings outlook at its September 29 investor day after gaining more clarity on fuel prices and fare trends.