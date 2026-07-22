At time of change, Chief Justice Debra Stephens seeks to be ‘stabilizing leadership’

OLYMPIA – The year 2026 is one of transition for the Washingtonstate Supreme Court.

Following the retirements of Justices Mary Yu and Barbara Madsen, and the upcoming departures of Justices Charles Johnson and Raquel Montoya-Lewis, the state’s top court stands to lose more than 86 years of experience. Gov. Bob Ferguson has already appointed two replacements for Yu and Madsen, both of whom are seeking election to serve the remainder of their terms, while open elections will be held this November to replace Johnson and Montoya-Lewis.

With so much change, Chief Justice Debra Stephens, who will seek a fourth term this November, said she brings “stabilizing leadership” to the bench.

“I’m very collaborative. I like to involve the whole court in that work of the court,” Stephens said in an interview Tuesday. “And I want to help us get through this change successfully.”

Ahead of the August primary, The Spokesman-Review spoke to Stephens’ challengers, which can be viewed at spokesman.com/elections.

First appointed by Gov. Christine Gregoire in late 2007, Stephens, a Spokane native who attended Gonzaga University for her undergraduate and law degrees, would become the longest-tenured justice currently on the court should she be re-elected.

“I really have a vision of helping this new group of justices, whoever is elected, really come together and be a strong court that keeps moving towards improving our justice system in Washington,” Stephens said.

While judges in Washington are officially nonpartisan positions, their appointments by a partisan governor have raised questions about their judicial independence. Currently, six of the nine members of the court, including Stephens, were initially appointed to their positions.

While Stephens said she often hears questions about the independence of the state judiciary, she added she’s never felt political pressure to rule one way or another. Of the different processes to select judges, “I’m pretty happy with this one,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone would look at how the United States Supreme Court justices are appointed and say that’s less political,” Stephens said. “And yet, I think you take an oath when you put on the robe; your commitment is, unquestionably, to the rule of law, to be fair and impartial.”

Over the past 18 years, Stephens and the court have weighed in on some of the most high-profile issues facing the state, including a 2012 ruling that found the state government was failing to fully fund the public K-12 school system and a 2018 ruling where the court unanimously found that the state’s death penalty was unconstitutional.

“The way I approach all of those cases is, I think, you look at the values that were selected and enshrined in the constitution, and the policy values that are reflected in the legislation passed by the people’s representatives,” Stephens said. “Our obligation is to interpret and effectuate those.”

Stephens authored the majority ruling in the K-12 funding case, known as the McCleary decision, which resulted in the state Legislature providing billions of dollars in additional funding each year to public schools.

“I’m very proud to have been able to write that decision, and I brought to that writing my experience as having served for over a decade as a school board director, school board chair,” Stephens said.

When cases arrive at the Court, Stephens said justices look to the issues at hand and while trying to “keep our eye on the ball.”

“To me, the ball is, you look at what the law provides,” Stephens said. “I’ve said to many people in talking about cases such as McCleary, it isn’t different from other constitutional cases we’ve decided that have had huge impacts on the lives of the individuals who brought their cases. It isn’t different from that; it’s just bigger.”