Can former WSU QB Cam Ward continue to improve in year two with NFL’s Titans? | Analysis

By Nick Baumgardner The Athletic

Context was the biggest piece of Cam Ward’s scouting puzzle coming out of college.

When the Tennessee Titans selected Ward No. 1 out of Miami in 2025, the player they took was not a traditional top QB prospect. A Wing-T quarterback in high school, Ward was an extremely raw prospect during his time at Incarnate Word and early on at Washington State.

Ward’s year-to-year college improvement was more consistent than most quarterbacks his age. Foundationally, though, he lacked experience compared to most high-level prospects, and that caused concern about his ability to last a full season on a bad NFL roster without melting down.

As expected, the Titans were bad – they started last year 1-11 and finished 3-14. But Ward never fell apart.

A wire-to-wire starter on one of the worst offensive squads in the league, Ward took more than 1,000 snaps for the Titans last year, finishing 323-of-540 passing (59.8 percent) for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Most importantly, Ward’s top college trait carried over to the NFL: He got better every week and played his best football at the end of the season.

Rookie breakdown

Even with all the success of his final year at Miami, Ward still showed sloppy footwork and an inconsistent throwing process, and he made some reckless decisions. Most of that happened, however, because he knew he was talented enough to get away with it.

An elite mover in the pocket with a rocket arm, Ward’s feel for pressure and ability to escape while remaining loaded to throw are as good as it gets. He’s also a former high school point guard who managed to convert his court vision into field vision. Despite his relative lack of experience, processing has always appeared natural for Ward.

Many longtime QB coaches will tell you pocket awareness and processing ability are two things a player either has or doesn’t. Those traits can be nurtured and pulled out of a quarterback, but they are rarely, if ever, created from scratch.

The same college coach who discovered Ward, current Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris, was also Patrick Mahomes’ quarterbacks coach at Texas Tech. Ward has some youthful traits as a raw gunslinger that are similar to what we once saw from Mahomes. Perhaps more realistically, though, Ward compares well to Jordan Love and Kyler Murray.

Most rookie starters are burdened by having to quarterback a bad roster, but last year’s Titans were especially bad. The offense he inherited finished the previous NFL season ranked No. 2 in “bad drives” (possessions that ended in a turnover or punt), No. 31 in EPA per play and No. 27 in sack rate. The roster had zero high-end playmakers, a spotty offensive line and almost no depth.

Among the 22 NFL quarterbacks who have started as rookies since 2020, Ward ranks 18th in EPA per dropback (-.17), EPA per pressured dropback (.54) and off-target rate (13.7 percent). He’s 20th in time to throw (2.92 seconds). Again, context is required — Ward is No. 4 on that list in pressures (230) and No. 2 in hits (108).

Where he struggled

Ward’s biggest problem is that he wants to throw a touchdown on just about every pass attempt. You applaud the spirit. We see too many young passers who disqualify themselves by playing scared, and Ward clearly wasn’t that.

Long-term, that’s likely to serve him well. As a rookie? It was problematic.

Ward had the third most third-and-long pass attempts in the NFL last season (101), trailing only Baker Mayfield (104) and Bo Nix (103). Third-and-longs happen for a bunch of reasons, and in Ward’s case, pressure had plenty to do with it. But many of those pressures (and sacks) were his own fault.

As a senior at Miami, Ward hunted and found passes like a great 3-point shooter. If he hung with a late-developing vertical route too long, it usually didn’t matter because his escapability and arm talent tended to be enough to get the job done. That just doesn’t work in the NFL. Sometimes, the checkdown is truly the best option, even if you can hit the tight-window 40-yarder.

Ward, especially early in the season, struggled in that regard.

Tennessee routinely dialed up three-level play-action concepts on first and second downs, and Ward’s inability to make the simple play rather than getting stuck on covered vertical routes caused problems. It wasn’t a turnover problem – Ward wasn’t lost out there. He’s a smart quarterback who understands pass concepts, even if his eyes (as expected) took a while to adjust to the speed of NFL coverages. He was, at times, just greedy.

Far too often, the Titans found themselves in third-and-long after Ward passed up easy 5- to 7-yard completions on first or second down while holding out hope for late-opening deep shots. Instead of getting his offense into third-and-manageable situations (often with a chance to set up fourth-and-short), Ward’s decision-making stalled out drives.

It’s hard to say that he fixed the issue over the course of last season, but he did improve. Early in the year, Ward left both checkdowns and intermediate throws on the table for deeper shots; by midseason, he was much better at getting his eyes off the vertical throw the second he saw the defense take it away. When that happened, he was much more apt to get the ball out quickly.

Ward also must continue improving his fundamentals. His footwork can be sloppy or rushed, and he can be guilty of throwing the ball without looking. He also sometimes fails to change speeds on underneath throws, resulting in dangerous tipped throws.

Where he thrived

Ward’s athleticism and arm talent both translated to the NFL. Part of the reason he attempts so many dangerous shots is that he made a living with them in college. He hit his share as a rookie, too, despite the lack of weapons around him.

He can make every throw on the field. He can fit passes into tight windows over the middle, between two – and sometimes three – defenders. The ball explodes off his hand when he’s on the run, to the right or the left. He’s a natural passer with a calm, repeatable motion and finish. He’s also just a great athlete. Despite his ability to throw off-platform and from a variety of arm slots, Ward’s lower half is almost always balanced and in contact with the ground at the release point.

Athletically, Ward’s feel for the rush at the line of scrimmage and his escapability are advanced. His sack number last year was the result of poor blocking, Ward’s own poor decision-making or a blend of the two, but sensing pressure was not the issue. Ward is not a burner, but his foot speed and core strength make him hard to tackle. If he can stop scrambling backward and horizontally, his sack totals will dip and his mobility will become a bigger threat.

More than anything, though, the strongest part of Ward’s game last season was his ability to get better each week.

Ward finished his rookie season with a time-to-throw measurement of 2.92 seconds. That’s too high, even for a capable scrambler. When Ward averaged more than 2.82 seconds to throw in a game last year, the Titans were 0-10; when he got rid of the ball in less than 2.82, the Titans were 3-4. Five of his seven performances in the latter category came during the second half of the second half.

Bottom line

I was firmly against Tennessee taking Ward at No. 1 in 2025. Not because I thought another QB was better (I didn’t), but because the Titans’ roster simply wasn’t ready for him. My concern was that Ward would be overwhelmed by the lack of talent around him before rattling off the tracks – not unlike what we saw from Bryce Young during his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers.

What I underestimated, though, was Ward’s mental toughness. I knew he had talent and a natural feel for the position few share, but I thought the same about Young when he left Alabama, and he collapsed, mostly due to poor coaching and a weak supporting cast.

Ward had two head coaches last year and is now on his third before the start of his second season. He played on a bad roster, and he never flinched.

The Titans still have a lot of work to do. If you watched Ward’s full season last year, though, you’d understand why Tennessee wanted wide receiver Carnell Tate in the top five in the 2026 draft. If Tennessee can surround Ward with weapons, he’s going to make everyone (except me, thanks to that 2025 pre-draft take) look really good.