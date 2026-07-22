Changing tastes: Washington winemakers adapt to lower alcohol demand

Many grocery stores group their non-alcoholic offerings together. Beer far exceeds wine in the category. (Bruce Howard/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Bruce Howard For The Spokesman-Review

The term “alcohol-free” can only be used when there is no detectable alcohol. Wines between 0.5% and 7% ABV must also include alcohol content on labels.

Wine less than 7% ABV is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration rather than the Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which regulates alcohol federally. “Non-alcoholic,” per the FDA, means less than 0.5% ABV, and the label must note that the wine is “dealcoholized” or “alcohol-removed.”

There’s no strict definition of “low-alcohol” wine, but many people consider a wine naturally at around 11% ABV or lower as “low alcohol.”

Under federal law, “table wine” is grape wine with no more than 14% ABV. Table wine doesn’t have to include its alcohol level on the label, although t almost all do. Above 14 , %, the ABV must be given, withing +/- 1% (if table wines list ABV, it must be within +/-1.5%. Anything above 24% ABV is not wine, but a spirit.

For a variety of reasons, many people are cutting back on or cutting out drinking alcohol. Gallup reported last year that only 54% of Americans 18 and older report drinking alcohol, the lowest since they began such polling in 1939. And when they do drink, consumers have more choices than ever. These and other challenges have led to wine grape growers pulling out vines – the total acreage of Washington wine grapes is at its lowest since 2013.

Beverage industry consultant Danny Brager describes the alcohol market as a “zero-sum game.” He was part of a panel earlier this year at the Washington Winegrowers “WineVit” conference in Wenatchee. The session was “Lighter by Design: Shifting the Balance in Growing, Making and Marketing Low-Alcohol Wines.” Brager says it’s time to embrace alternative avenues of growth, including low and nonalcoholic wines.

Managing alcohol levels isn’t new to growers and vintners. In simplest terms, the more sugar in grapes (expressed in “Brix,” a standard of dissolved solids that estimates sugar content), the more alcohol there will be after fermentation. Brix content varies by grape variety, by soils, by moisture availability, by temperature variations, sun exposure and more. Decisions on when to harvest are based in part on ripeness as reflected in the Brix content.

Vineyard techniques make a significant difference.

“Grow a bigger canopy to hide the fruit, increase yield to delay ripening and hang time to develop flavors but not necessarily higher sugar levels,” said grower Dick Boushey, whose grapes are prized by many winemakers. He favors seeking out varieties that “lend themselves to lower sugar and still deliver flavors.”

Boushey notes that growers have been navigating interest in lower alcohol wines for years.

“It has always been the case for serious rosé wines,” he said. “They don’t want the phenolic ripeness; they want clean, crisp, low alcohol refreshing wines.”

He suggests that “the answers are already there in the lesser-known varieties of Portugal, Spain, Italy, southern France or any Mediterranean growing area.”

There are a growing number of lower alcohol by volume Washington wines made from grüner veltliner, albariño (the major grape in Portugal’s Vinho Verde), riesling, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, gewürztraminer, and other varietals as well as blends. Washington winemakers are producing lower ABV reds and sparkling wine as well. As Dick Boushey notes, there are opportunities to seek new varietals.

To achieve lower ABV, winemakers may start with naturally lower-sugar or earlier harvested grapes. They also may use specialized yeast strains, manage fermentation temperature, apply controlled aeration or halt fermentation early (although this may increase residual sugars, making achieving a dry style of wine more difficult). Other winemakers take a minimal intervention approach, starting with grapes picked at a lower Brix, using less efficient natural yeasts and more. Example include the increasingly popular “pét-nat” (short for pétillant-naturel or “naturally sparkling”) wines, often with crown bottle caps.

Washington and the rest of the Northwest produce an array of great lower -ABV wines. Ask your local wine store for advice, read Paul Gregutt’s Wine Guide, or follow FullPull, a mainly online retailer that offers up a range of options.

Some winemakers take lower alcohol a step further with postfermentation treatment. Ste. Michelle Wine Estates debuted it’s “Light” brand in 2024 with sauvignon blanc and chardonnay wines at 9% ABV and zero sugar. They source “grapes picked at naturally lower sugar levels … with minimal alcohol adjustment after fermentation,” according to Katie Nelson, vice president of winemaking. The “adjustment” is “dealcoholizing in the cellar using reverse osmosis” according to Lynda Eller, senior director of communications and corporate affairs. She says that “consumers are responding extremely well” to their Light wines.

Finally, there are nonalcoholic or dealcoholized wines. Removing alcohol completely (to less than 0.5% ABV) from wine is not a new category but it’s growing, with U.S. sales increasing by over 88% between 2021 and 2024, according to trade website Wine Report. Winemakers use either reverse osmosis, vacuum distillation or the “spinning cone” method to remove alcohol. Each has its pros and cons, but they share a common challenge: the loss of flavor compounds along with the alcohol.

Sparkman Cellars Winemaker Linn Scott, who moderated the session at WineVit, notes that these wines are “hard to make taste like normal wine … and often the technological methods … are not really available to smaller wineries.” He goes on to make a point that others shared: “it isn’t fair to either segment” to lump nonalcoholic and low -alcohol wines together.

Producers of nonalcoholic wine may add ingredients to create the final product. Because these are regulated by the FDA, their labels must list all ingredients, so you can read what was added. Early versions often added sugar or grape juice. I tried several in years past, and several again recently … so far, I haven’t found one I’d buy again, but I’m still tasting.

The increased interest in dealcoholized wine is driving innovation by people who love wine. New brands are getting better reviews. Most grocery stores have at least some nonalcoholic wines on the shelf. At Vino A Wine Shop, owner John Allen, and Noah Stucki and Kate Zhukova are experts in helping customers find the right wine, including lower or no-alcohol varieties.

John said, “we don’t sell a wine unless we taste it and like it.”

Noah added, “It’s important not to close the door to folks who want no alcohol but also to represent quality” in the category. They keep looking and had a few examples to recommend.

At Total Wine in Spokane Valley, the nonalcoholic category “is booming,” according to staff.

The shop has doubled its shelf space. I purchased a staff recommendation, along with bottles from the other retailers I visited.

I also plan to seek out a new bottling from Oceano, a California winery founded by Rachel Martin. She developed her cool-climate coastal site to produce wines with “natural acidity and freshness.” Experiencing the challenges in the industry and seeing consumer interest shift, she has pivoted to nonalcoholic wines, within her original mission: “fine wine, single-vineyard source, and artisanal winemaking.” This year, Oceano issued its first wine made with a new proprietary “aroma-capture system” developed by European firm Solos, which opened its first U.S. facility in May. Martin says it is the best solution so far to preserve “aromatic fidelity, structure and varietal character. “

Longtime Washington winemaker Waterbrook has a “Waterbrook Clean” dealcoholized brand, that they report is a “top 6” wine brand in its price category, though they are sourced from California wines. Their nonalcoholic pinot grigio sales grew over 32% in the last two years. Hal Landvoigt, director of winemaking at Precept, Waterbrook’s owner, says they’ve evaluated “the newer technologies … but … adopting these processes would mean either raising our shelf price significantly or sourcing lower-quality base wines to offset the added cost.

“The success of our wines is largely based on the quality of the originating wine,” Landvoigt said.

Ste. Michelle, among others, is “exploring” nonalcoholic wines as “technology continues to improve,” according to Eller. Whether people choose lower -alcohol wines, dealcoholized wines or simply smaller pours, the less-alcohol trend is reshaping Washington’s wine industry. For growers and winemakers, adapting to those changing tastes may be as important as adapting to climate, markets or any of the other challenges they face.