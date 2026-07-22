Concert review: Rich musical tradition on show with Greg Presley, Zuill Bailey show followed by Time for Three

By Larry Lapidus For The Spokesman-Review

The Listening Room at Hamilton Studios was the site of Tuesday night’s presentation by Classics NW. In keeping with the spirit of enterprise and innovation that has increasingly characterized his programming, Music Director Zuill Bailey brought together styles and traditions that in times not long past would not have appeared in the same room, much less on the same program. The concert fell into two segments: in the first, Bailey, in his role as one of the world’s leading cellists, partnered with pianist Greg Presley in performing series of works of dazzling variety by Robert Schumann, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frederic Chopin, Lucas Foss, Claude Debussy, Piotr Tchaikovsky and Nicolo Paganini. In the second segment, the stage was stormed by Time For Three, a high-voltage string trio made up of violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer. Much of what they played and sang was improvised on the spot, some was based on compositions by members of the group or by contemporary composers, but none of it appeared on its surface to have anything whatever to do with the retinue that produced the music of the first segment.

Still, the alert listener – and the room was, as usual, filled with alert listeners – could not help but feel as they left the building that what they had heard was in some way bound together by a cohesive and uniform spirit. If one were to search for a single embodiment of that spirit, it would have to be Bailey, himself, who opened the program by playing an arrangement of “Traumerei” from Schumann’s piano suite, “Kinderszenen,” or “Scenes from Childhood.” That performance, Bailey announced, was in memory of Charles Karschney, who played for over 40 years in the horn section of the Spokane Symphony, as well as serving as the orchestra’s production manager. Bailey’s performance of the “Traumerei” was what every pianist wishes to achieve at the keyboard, but never can. The seamless passage from one note to another, the subtle variations of volume within a single note, the execution of a real crescendo or decrescendo – all of the ways in which a bowed instrument like a cello can reproduce the affect of the human voice – are beyond the capability of a piano, which, for all its fancy mechanism is a percussion instrument.

From its first notes, Bailey’s rendition of “Traumerei” was filled with exactly the tender mixture of sorrow and sweetness, of fear and anticipation that Schumann meant to evoke in his portrayal of a child just going to sleep, and that Bailey meant to convey in contemplating the passing of a valued friend and colleague. Some members of the audience no doubt recalled earlier concerts which began with Bailey’s conveying to the audience some incident of profound personal impact – the death of his teacher, Joel Krosnick, for example, or his own experience of depression during the COVID shutdown. Such intimate confessions are not unrelated to his unique identity as an artist and an arts administrator. They all speak of a personality that seeks to bond with other people, and draws pleasure from helping such bonds form between others. To an artist like Bailey, communication is not merely a useful skill, it is a compulsion.

The effect of this trait was nowhere more evident than in Bailey and Presley’s rendition of the Cello Sonata of Claude Debussy (1917). The work was written three years before the composer’s death and is considered representative of his “late style,” which is less linked to sensory impressions than are such earlier works as “Claire de Lune” (1890) and “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” (1894). The view of the Debussy Sonata as an objective manipulation of harmonies and performance techniques designed to produce a series of effects on the listener plainly does not appeal to Bailey, who preceded his performance of the piece by describing a detailed dramatic scenario which he said Debussy had in mind when he composed the piece, but did not want revealed to the public. The scenario involved Pierrot, the tragi-comic fixture of commedia dell’arte, who, while at a park, spies a lovely girl from afar, characteristically falls madly in love with her, and uncharacteristically ends by feeling buoyed by hope.

After so setting the scene, Bailey and Presley proceeded to deliver a reading of the Debussy Sonata in which virtually every phrase was redolent of emotion, and in which every passage seemed to advance a narrative. It was as far from dry-eyed objectivity as one could get, and quite unlike any performance of the work in this listener’s experience. As different from one another as the other works were that Bailey performed, they all had in common the palpable intention to bond with the audience and to produce a powerful positive response, very often reinforced by spoken remarks by the artist. We cannot say why, but some artists have the ability to reach down to the core of our emotions and enhance our awareness of what matters most in life. Maria Callas is in that class; so is Arthur Rubinstein. So is Bailey.

And so, when Time For Three took the stage with their no-holds-barred assault on any assumptions the audience may have held about stylistic appropriateness or separation of genres, the scene had been set. The name of this music festival had been changed from NW BachFest to Classics NW for a reason: not only to remove the specific tie to the music of Bach, but to enlarge the scope of what could be presented to include virtually every type of music, provided only that it be “classic,” that is, of the very highest quality, of a standard that bears comparison with the finest to be found in any land during any period of history.

The members of TF3, as they are also known, surely meet that criterion. All are masters of their instrument, having been trained at the country’s finest institutions by celebrated teachers and mentors. As a group, they are determined to resist stylistic pigeon-holing, employing classical technique in the performance of a blend of rock, jazz and country/folk. They are Grammy winners, who have made albums with none less than Metropolitan Opera star Joyce DiDonato. For all their explosive energy and intensity, there are no notes off pitch, no ill-tuned harmonies or sloppy entrances. Everything they do is assured, disciplined and purposeful, without ever betraying a hint of routine. As one would expect, such commitment – the trio has been together for over 20 years – springs from a deep belief in the essential moral importance of art. This has led them to found and operate educational collaboratives, administer grant programs and make over 2,000 visits to schools.

Thus, their presence on the program with Bailey and Presley, as different as Beethoven and Schumann appear to be from Leonard Cohen or numbers called “My Shot” or “Vertigo,” ended up making both rational and aesthetic sense. Everything we heard asserted the present value of the rich musical tradition we have inherited, and the crucial need not only to preserve, but to further the hopes and aspirations of the artists who have created it.