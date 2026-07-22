Daybreak Youth Services sues state Department of Health over 2023 closure

Drug treatment provider Daybreak Youth Services is suing the state Department of Health over its investigation that caused the Spokane facility’s closure.

As Daybreak seeks to regain its licensure in Washington, the youth drug treatment facility alleges the state agency improperly shut it down over its adherence to federal privacy laws.

“The state would show up asking for things they knew they couldn’t get because of privacy protections. We complied many, many times with requests where we could within federal privacy laws,” said Daybreak board member Ron Benfield.

“Their conduct really showed an evil intent,” he said. “That really is a travesty given that it’s supposed to be there to protect the citizens of Washington and instead used their power to shut down one of the only providers in the state taking Medicaid kids.”

Daybreak is seeking $80 million to $100 million from the state in damages related to the federal lawsuit. Funds recovered would be used to pay legal fees and reopen a new drug treatment facility either in Washington or another state.

Founded in 1978, Daybreak offered addiction and mental health treatment to youth ages 12 to 18. Before its closure, the organization’s two inpatient clinics included an all-girls Spokane facility with 36 beds and a Vancouver, Washington-area boys facility with 56 beds.

The Department of Health ordered both facilities closed in 2023 – claiming Daybreak refused to cooperate with an investigation into several instances of alleged misconduct between staff and patients. As part of these investigations, DOH requested patient information that Daybreak maintains they could not give. Federal regulations prohibit the disclosure of any information that would identify someone as having, or having had, a substance use disorder without the patient’s consent.

“They wanted unlimited access to medical records of any of our patients. They wanted unlimited right to show up on no notice and talk to any of the kids that were in our care. We couldn’t do that,” Benfield said.

The health department initially suspended the license because Daybreak “repeatedly failed to cooperate with state health department investigations into ongoing patient safety concerns,” according to the order. The state agency ordered Daybreak to transfer patients and end operations within three days.

After the facility failed to do so, the department successfully obtained a contempt order against Daybreak for operating without license. In April 2025, an appeals court reversed this ruling, affirming it was “impossible” for Daybreak to shut down within the time allotted.

All patients were eventually transferred, and Daybreak was shuttered within 12 days of the 2023 order.

Many of the underlying cases for which the state was investigating Daybreak have faltered in the years since its closure.

In a summary judgment ending one case, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel ruled no reasonable jury could have found Daybreak at fault “without engaging in impermissible and unlawful speculation.”

In that lawsuit, Jamie Million alleged her daughter’s fentanyl overdose death was caused by her inappropriate relationship with a “skills coach” employed by Daybreak. But the 17-year-old’s death occurred 14 months after she was last discharged by Daybreak.

In his ruling, Hazel said that Daybreak being responsible for a death so long after being in a facility’s care was “beyond the scope of employment.”

Another case against Daybreak was dismissed in November 2024 and ended with sanctions against the plaintiff for not complying with discovery, a court order requiring the parties to share information and evidence pertinent to the case.

A criminal case against a Daybreak staff member was dismissed during trial after the youth victim testified he was unsure if the alleged abuse had taken place.

Whether Daybreak was following federal rules by refusing DOH requests has yet to be determined in court. Daybreak board members hope a civil lawsuit victory against the state will clear the facility’s name and provide enough funds to reopen.

“We’re champing at the bit to get back to taking care of kids,” Benfield said. “What tears out our heart is the stories of the 34 kids who were discharged under state pressure. We love these kids and wanted to see them have a bright future.”