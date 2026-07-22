Days before Idaho twins died, medical records show vaccine reaction, defense says

By Alex Brizee Idaho Statesman

Days before a pair of 18-month-old twins died in Payette County, they were having symptoms from an adverse reaction to a recent set of vaccinations, according to medical records cited by their mother’s defense attorney.

In dozens of pages of court filings, Andrea Renee Shaw’s attorney, Joe Filicetti, called the prosecution’s criminal case against the mother “circumstantial” and contradicted by these records – which, he said, showed his client’s twins, Dallas and Tyson, were suffering from post-immunization reactions.

The 23-year-old Shaw, after what the Payette Police Department called a “lengthy and thorough” investigation – with assistance from numerous outside agencies – was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder late last month. She was arrested on June 30 in Boise and is now being held in the Payette County Jail.

If convicted, she could face up to life in prison or even the death penalty. Prosecutors have 60 days from when a defendant enters a plea to announce their intention to seek the death penalty.

“This is not a vaccine case,” Payette County Prosecutor Mike Duke said. “This is a case where a mother, unfortunately, has killed her two children.”

Her case has garnered nationwide attention over claims that the children’s deaths were a result of vaccination reactions, and her connection to Children’s Health Defense, a controversial group started by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary. He resigned as the organization’s chairman and chief legal counsel in December 2024.

The nonprofit, which has made false claims about the safety of vaccinations, interviewed Andrea and her husband, Nathaniel, days after their children’s deaths. The couple said they wouldn’t have described themselves as antivaxxers, but blamed their children’s deaths on the flu shot.

Since then, the organization has continued to support her, naming Shaw as the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics – the largest association of pediatricians in the United States. It claimed that the academy has had a “central role in an enterprise that has defrauded American families” about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule.

“When the medical system has been told that vaccines cannot cause serious injury or death, grieving parents become suspects rather than victims,” attorneys for the Children’s Health Defense wrote in the lawsuit.

Despite claims about negative reactions to the influenza vaccine, officers with the Payette Police Department immediately suspected foul play and began investigating Andrea and Nate, Filicetti argued in a 13-page motion.

“Andrea was a grieving parent who had repeatedly sought medical advice for her children and had been turned away by the medical system,” Filicetti wrote.

Vaccines ruled out as a possible cause of death, prosecutor says

Filicetti’s motion was one of several filings he submitted last week in the hopes of persuading the presiding judge to reduce Shaw’s $2 million bond, so she’d be able to live at home with her newborn daughter, who was born just days before she was arrested.

His argument had the opposite effect. Judge Kiley Stuchlik, of Idaho’s 3rd Judicial District, revoked Shaw’s bond. With the information she had at the time, Stuchlik said, she didn’t view Shaw as a general threat to the public, but after learning of the baby girl’s birth, she said she was concerned about the risk to her.

But the judge’s decision didn’t dissuade Filicetti.

After last week’s 30-minute hearing, the Boise-based defense attorney told reporters that he’d be back before the judge and was “going to get (Shaw) out.” He told the Idaho Statesman that he hopes to have the charges against his client dropped before the case makes it to trial.

“But if not, we’ll try it in front of 12 people,” he said, referring to a jury. “I think people can see from the medical record what was going on. She was a caring, loving mother. She’s not what the state’s making her out to be.”

Duke, the prosecutor, said a forensic pathologist ruled out vaccines as a possible cause of death. And other possible factors, such as heat exposure or carbon monoxide poisoning, were ruled out by investigators.

“This leads to the only conceivable explanation, which is that the twins were suffocated,” he wrote in a responding court filing.

Both of the children had pulmonary vascular congestion, and Tyson had pulmonary edema, which is a buildup of fluid in the lungs that makes breathing difficult, he wrote in court filings. According to their expert, those types of symptoms are consistent with being smothered, and occur when something blocks air from entering the airways. As the diaphragm expands, it creates a low-pressure condition in the lungs and airways.

“This is the cause of death of the twins,” Duke wrote. “It is also the only reasonable explanation for why both would die at the same time, on the same night, in the same room, in the same bed.”

Only Andrea or Nate could have been involved in the children’s deaths, and while Nate remained adamant that he was asleep throughout the entire night, Andrea’s story changed “every time it looked bad,” the prosecutor said in court.

Twins’ grandmother said they seemed ‘out of sorts’ days before deaths

In an affidavit in support of the bond reduction, Wendy Marie Shaw accused law enforcement of victimizing her daughter-in-law, who is “suffering a grave and devastating injustice,” the twins’ grandmother said.

“I have been in the best position to watch Nate and Andrea parent their twins, as well as their newborn,” Wendy Marie Shaw wrote, adding that as an “admittedly” helicopter grandmother, she’s helped her daughter-in-law with every aspect of raising her children.

“I never saw any behavior in Andrea as a mother that caused me to doubt her love or her ability to care for her children,” she said.

During the twins’ 18-month check-up on April 23, 2025, at Snake River Pediatrics in Fruitland, both Andrea Shaw and her mother-in-law raised concerns about the twins receiving the influenza vaccine, because Wendy and her son have had “adverse reactions” to the flu shots, according to the affidavit.

The nurse practitioner “repeated three or four times that the flu shot was perfectly fine and that the twins had only 50 percent of Nate’s DNA,” Wendy Marie Shaw wrote, adding that the practitioner told them that just because other family members had reactions to the shot “did not mean the twins would.”

Andrea Shaw eventually agreed to all of the chldhood vaccines, including the flu shot.

By the next day, the kids’ lips had turned blue and their eyes were sunken, according to the defense’s court affidavits.

“I could see that Andrea was extremely worried about her babies and just wanted us to rush to the hospital,” Wendy Marie Shaw wrote in her affidavit.

The doctor at St. Luke’s Fruitland Emergency Room was “at first puzzled” about what was going on, according to the affidavit, but when she brought up the vaccinations, the doctor said it “looked like an adverse reaction to the shots.”

Specifically, a “post-immunization reaction” was the diagnosis for the twins, according to Shaw’s attorney’s motion.

He gave the twins Tylenol and sent them home after they were able to keep down a popsicle, according to the affidavit. But over the next week, the twins seemed “out of sorts” every time their grandmother saw them, she wrote.

“It is my belief that the police have been trying to find a crime in what was a tragic loss to our family from something entirely outside our control,” Wendy Marie Shaw wrote. “Andrea is paying an enormous price for an accusation that is sensational but untrue. The lies and hatred directed at her are beyond belief.”