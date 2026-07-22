Federal judge in New York sets June 2027 trial date for Nicolás Maduro

The federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on Wednesday tentatively set June 1, 2027, as the start date for their trial in New York, while establishing a procedural schedule that will first address the defense’s expected claim that the couple is immune from prosecution because Maduro was serving as Venezuela’s head of state at the time of his capture.

The hearing before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein lasted less than 20 minutes and focused primarily on the timetable for the high-profile narcotics case, which accuses Maduro and Flores of participating in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine into the United States. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Before the case proceeds to trial, the court will first consider a series of pretrial motions led by the defense’s expected claim that Maduro and Flores cannot be prosecuted because they enjoyed sovereign immunity at the time of their detention. Barry Pollack, Maduro’s lead attorney, argued that if the court accepts that position, further litigation over the government’s evidence may become unnecessary.

Pollack told the court that the immunity issue should be resolved before any subsequent litigation over the government’s evidence. According to the defense, a favorable ruling on immunity could make additional pretrial motions unnecessary.

The judge also established deadlines for the government’s disclosure of evidence, ordering prosecutors to complete production of classified materials by Nov. 15. Oral arguments on the defense’s motions are scheduled to begin Nov. 17, although Pollack left open the possibility of seeking additional time if necessary.

Maduro and Flores attended Wednesday’s hearing wearing matching khaki prison uniforms. According to courtroom accounts, Maduro appeared in better physical condition than during previous appearances, walking without the limp observers had noted earlier this year.

Flores also appeared healthier than at prior hearings. Neither defendant addressed the court during the proceeding, though Maduro was seen taking notes and later briefly consulting with his legal team before leaving the courtroom. At one point, the judge instructed court officers to allow the former Venezuelan leader additional time to confer with his attorney before being escorted from the room.

The couple first entered not guilty pleas on Jan. 5, following their transfer to New York after their capture in Caracas on Jan. 3. Maduro faces charges including conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, while Flores is accused of offenses related to drug importation and firearms possession.

Maduro and Flores have remained in U.S. custody since Jan. 3, when American forces captured the couple during a nighttime operation at the presidential residence in Caracas. The Trump administration described the raid as a targeted law enforcement mission carried out to execute longstanding U.S. criminal charges against the former Venezuelan leader, while Maduro’s allies denounced the operation as an illegal abduction that violated Venezuela’s sovereignty.

The operation dramatically reshaped Venezuela’s political landscape. Within days of Maduro’s capture, senior regime officials recognized Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as the country’s interim president, while the ruling Socialist Party sought to project an image of continuity despite the unprecedented loss of its longtime leader. The transfer of power was accompanied by heightened security measures and competing international reactions, with Washington portraying the operation as a major victory against narcotics trafficking and Maduro’s supporters continuing to demand his release.

Wednesday’s hearing also prompted a political response in Venezuela, where Maduro’s son, legislator Nicolás Maduro Guerra, denounced the U.S. prosecution as unjust and demanded the release of his father and Flores. In a message posted on Instagram, Maduro Guerra said supporters had gathered in Caracas to express solidarity with the former presidential couple.

The event was attended by senior figures from the ruling Socialist Party, including Nahum Fernández and Caracas Mayor Carmen Meléndez, according to information released by Maduro Guerra.