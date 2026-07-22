Former Gonzaga, Spokane Indians pitcher Gabriel Hughes has another impressive outing for Rockies

From staff reports

DENVER – Former Gonzaga and Spokane Indians pitcher Gabriel Hughes had another impressive outing for the Colorado Rockies in his third major league start, but lack of run support resulted in another loss.

Hughes gave up one run over five innings in the Rockies’ 8-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday at Coors Field and fell to 0-2 to start his MLB career.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed five hits and one walk, striking out five. Through four big league games and three starts, Hughes has a 2.79 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, with 19 strikeouts against six walks.

Hughes surrendered two runs over 5⅓ innings last week in a 7-2 loss to Cincinnati.

Manzardo breaks out of slump

Lake City High grad and former Washington State star Kyle Manzardo had one of his best games of the year for the Cleveland Guardians during their 10-6 loss to visiting Minnesota, hitting a homer and a double.

Manzardo went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He hit a solo shot in the eighth inning and added an RBI single in the ninth.

It was the first baseman’s second three-hit game of the year and his first multi-hit game since June 20. He’d been in a 5-for-48 slump since the start of July.

Manzardo is batting .216 with 11 homers, nine doubles and 32 RBIs this year.