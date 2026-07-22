Gonzaga grad James Mwaura to run at U.S. Outdoor Track National Championship

From staff reports

Former Gonzaga distance standout James Mwaura will compete in the 10,000-meter race Thursday at the U.S. Outdoor Track National Championship in New York City.

Mwaura, a 2023 GU graduate, holds the school record in the outdoor 10,000 with a time of 27:50.44, set during the 2021 NCAA Championships. He currently races professionally for the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the Boston Marathon.

Mwaura, who finished fifth last year in the 10,000 at the U.S. Outdoor Championship, has the No. 4 seeded time in this year’s field. He finished ahead of the top seed, U.S. Olympian Woody Kincaid, in the event last year.

The race will begin at 5:58 p.m. Pacific from Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island and will be streamed on USATF.tv.