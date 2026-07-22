Green Bluff Carriage Crawl lets people sit back, sip

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

Have you ever wanted to be on a horse -drawn carriage drinking wine on a Sunday afternoon? That’s what Green Bluff’s next event, the Carriage Crawl, will get you.

“The horses and their kind and gentle nature are the true treasure of this company and the spotlight of every event,” Alexia VandeKamp, of the Diamond Legacy Carriage Company, said.

The hop-on, hop-off carriage rides from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, let riders enjoy drinks from four farms. Tickets to get on the carriage are $15, while each farm sells drinks separately. Each drink averages about $8.

“Attendees may start at any location with a prepaid ticket or pay the day of and collect their wristband which will be their pass to use the hay wagon to get to their next location,” VandeKamp said.

Mountain View Venue, which is at Bluff Dweller Farm, plans to serve wine from Barrel Springs Winery.

Mountain View Venue will also feature live music from local band Stepbrothers.

“Sit back and enjoy the Green Bluff beauty! Then figure out where you want to stop, one or all,” Brandy Sears, owner of Mountain View Venue and Bluff Dweller Farm, wrote in an email.

The New Maitland Brewing Co. is serving their beer with live music from the Hop Tones. The brewing company established itself in 2022 in the orchard of Priddy Good Fruit.

Also participating is the Farmhouse, a venue at Green Bluff that frequently helps host community events. They are serving wine, beer, and specialty drinks with live music.

The Wild Cooperative will also serve beer, wine and other specialty drinks.