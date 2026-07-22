Hank Bynaker, Craig Volosing and Reid Oakes: Vote to protect the West Plains aquifers from further harm

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Hank Bynaker, Craig Volosing and Reid Oakes

The Spokesman-Review reached out to the person who provided the argument against Measure 1 for the voters guide. He did not submit a column for the newspaper. To read the argument against, visit voter.votewa.gov/GenericVoterGuide.aspx?e=898&c=32#/measure/7220 .

On Aug. 4, we have an opportunity to make a critical, long-term investment in our West Plains communities by voting “yes” on Measure 1 to establish the West Plains Aquifer Protection Area. Protecting our Wanapum and Grande Ronde aquifers from further contamination and depletion is indisputably the best course of action. The cities of Cheney, Medical Lake and Airway Heights are in full support of this measure.

For nearly 40 years, the majority of Spokane County residents have enjoyed the benefits provided by the Spokane Valley/Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer Protection Area. Those benefits include clear and sustained protection of the aquifer and the security of reliable, safe water for all those who rely on it. Another major accomplishment of this 40-year-old aquifer protection area is a remarkable record of education and ever-growing public awareness. These education efforts have enriched young and old alike, touching generations.

Whether one relies on their own private well or on a municipal or community water system, our aquifers are exposed to additional threats such as industrial activity, new development, stormwater infiltration, and agricultural runoff. We cannot remediate one source of contamination while leaving the door open to others. These threats to the quality and quantity of our water are imminent, with unprecedented growth and development amplifying these challenges. We have an opportunity to support reasonable progress. An APA is not a barrier to growth or economic development; rather, it serves as a framework that ensures growth happens responsibly – through public education, enforceable setbacks, regulated land uses, and real accountability for protecting the resource that all of us on the West Plains depend upon.

We need conscientious resource protection. Designation of the West Plains Aquifer Protection Area will serve as a legal declaration that our aquifers have value worth defending, not just in aspiration, but in policy. Without this designation, we are relying on voluntary compliance and good intentions to protect our most essential resource. Failing to establish our own aquifer protection area and “hoping” that everyone will voluntarily be good stewards of the environment is foolish; as evidenced by the PFAS contamination which has already demonstrated what that approach yields: self-regulation failed us and “hope” is not a strategy. Foam containing PFAS was used, our aquifers were contaminated, and the community has been left to suffer the consequences. The people that use this water deserve better than a reactive posture after the damage is done and the risk of further contamination is so great.

Like the Spokane Valley/Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer Protection Area, ours will be a program of monitoring, study and education. The West Plains Aquifer Protection Area is not to be confused in any way with a clean up of the program for our current PFAS contamination. Any accusation that our APA would be a clean-up program is patently false.

Our aquifer protection area is about the future – the quality, quantity and protection of our unique and precious water resources – for all of us.

Depending on one’s source of water and wastewater disposal, the cost to each household would be between 4 and 8 cents a day, $15 to $30 per year. This is the same rate paid by all households in the SVRP APA for the past forty years. For our water resource future and the future of generations of West Plains residents. Based on what we have seen these past forty years and the current situation on our West Plains, we need that protection for our part of Spokane County.

Hank Bynaker is a civil service commissioner for Airway Heights and former city councilman. Craig Volosing raises horses and cattle on the West Plains and is founder and president of Friends of the Palisades. Reid Oakes lives on the West Plains.