Idaho Servant Adventures encourages teens to give back while still having fun in Bitterroot mountains

Fourteen-year-old Sierra Comingdeer, left, 15-year-old Maddie Schilb and 14 year-old Lynden Heuscher participate with the Idaho Serve and Adventure League, doing volunteer work weeding an older couple’s yard on Tuesday in Murray, Idaho. (COLIN MULVANY)

MURRAY, Idaho – On a hot summer afternoon, 69-year-old James Walling sipped coffee on his front porch as the high-pitched thwacking of weedwhackers sounded from behind the home he bought in 2004.

The yard work – which would normally take Walling about three days to complete – is being handled in a single day by a group of seven teenagers from the Idaho Servant Adventures, a program of Lutherhaven Ministries. The service doesn’t cost Walling a dime, although he does enjoy divvying out the occasional frozen treat to combat the summer sun.

There’s conversation with the kids here and there and the occasional Kleenex request, but mostly, the retired journeyman electrician is able to relax in his rocking chair and live up to the words hanging above his head.

“Welcome to the porch,” the sign above him reads, “where wasting time’s considered time well wasted.”

The kids working to clean up Walling’s yard hail from all over the country – Missouri, California, Oregon and Montana were all represented. They’re eager to put faith into action by serving their community and helping those who are less fortunate than themselves, said Rebecca Smith, the executive director of Lutherhaven Ministries.

And there’s a lot more than just those seven teenagers helping out across the Silver Valley. Smith said every week for about seven straight weeks in the summer, a batch of about 100 high schoolers from a variety of youth groups fly into northern Idaho. Within that week, the Servant Adventurers perform a variety of tasks for the community, while also making sure there’s time left for fun activities, like floating down the Coeur d’Alene River.

On an average day, Servant Adventurers wake up at 7 a.m., eat breakfast at 7:30 and then prepare to head into the community by 9 . They work until about 3 p.m. before heading back to the Shoshone Mountain Retreat and Ranch near Wallace.

At 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, a procession of young people passed split chunks of firewood until it reached the last person in line, whose job it was to stack the firewood neatly in the bed of an old pickup truck. The timber came from a devastating December windstorm that destroyed the zip line and high ropes course at Shoshone Mountain Retreat and Ranch, Smith said. After the bed of the truck was completely full, it was taken to a family about 40 minutes away in Osburn, Idaho.

Another group of teens left the Shoshone Mountain Retreat and Ranch to help maintain Forest Service trails a little before 9 a.m. Others arrived to volunteer at the Wallace Food Bank for a day or went to paint homes, build fences, assist the elderly, and do yard work for people like Walling.

“It’s probably the first time I ever really asked for help,” Walling said. “I’ve always been like, ‘No, I don’t want no help.’ “

Walling said the older he’s gotten, the harder it is to keep up on yard work. He has a lot of brush behind his home that gets really dry during August, making it a fire hazard. The Servant Adventurers who showed up at his house on Tuesday brought the right tools and knew what they were doing right off the bat, he said. No babysitting required.

Maddie Schilb, 15, is a sophomore from Missouri who found a nice groove raking up Walling’s backyard.

She flew over with the rest of her youth group after her pastor and his son told them about all the fun they had in North Idaho. Once a youth group arrives at the retreat, they’re divided into seven-person work teams, mostly comprised of people they’ve never met before.

On Monday, Schilb and her group handed out flyers and went door-to-door asking for donations for the Wallace Food Bank. On Wednesday, she went back to the same homes to pick up any donations, and on Thursday, she helped pack the food they collected the day before. But cleaning Walling’s yard on Tuesday was, in her own words, “our little detour.”

“I feel much closer to God when I’m serving,” Schilb said.

Schilb said the experience with Idaho Servant Adventures has taught her to be more aware of people’s needs and has improved her ability to best reflect on religious teachings. She added that the horses at the retreat, the opportunity to float along the river, and the chance to be immersed in the beautiful Bitterroot mountains have all contributed to her desire to return next year.

Smith said all of the high schoolers in their program come from different Christian denominations and backgrounds. In order for someone to join Idaho Servant Adventures, which started in 2007, Smith said a parent must be willing to pay $375 for a week’s worth of food, room and board, recreation and “service opportunities.” Transportation to the camp is not included in that price.

Another big portion of the program revolves around the free day camps available to Silver Valley children. For six weeks in the summer, about 50 to 60 elementary schoolers per day go to Shoshone Mountain Retreat and Ranch for a day in nature. Paid staff, along with some of the Idaho Servant Adventurers, mentor the elementary-age kids until they return home via school bus at 3 p.m.

“All these high school kids will go run over there (to the school buses) and they’ll make a tunnel, and the kids run through it and get greeted and have breakfast,” Smith said.

The kids participated in STEM activities, like building small boats to send down the creek, and took part in dedicated reading time aimed at improving their literacy. Roughly 96% of the students who attend the day camp are on free and reduced lunch, said Courtney Baker, the day camp coordinator and a teacher from Kalispell.

“We give them breakfast when they get here, a snack, lunch and another snack before they go home,” Baker said.

Jay Lundberg started out in the Idaho Servant Adventures program about seven years ago. Years later, the 19-year-old from Medical Lake is now a paid staff member.

He’s going into his second year at Eastern Washington University with the goal of eventually becoming a park ranger. Lundberg had an internship lined up to shadow rangers and do trail work in the Rocky Mountains, but decided to return to Shoshone Mountain Retreat and Ranch instead.

There’s a certain type of togetherness, he said, that can’t be replicated anywhere else.

For Smith, the “why” behind Idaho Servant Adventures is pretty easy to answer.

“To be honest, it’s what Jesus calls us to do,” she said.