Kaiser Aluminum reports record Q2 results

Kaiser Aluminum reported record sales for the second quarter, notched profits of $97 million and paid dividends to shareholders during heady times for the American aluminum industry.

The results announced Wednesday afternoon noted that the company’s big Trentwood rolling mill in Spokane Valley has orders booked well into next year.

Kaiser raised its full year outlook based on optimistic business performance.

The price of Kaiser stock has more than doubled over the past year as earnings have surged. Demand for aluminum has risen for the company’s aerospace and packaging products helping it’s investment in plant upgrades to pay off.

Kaiser has benefited from tariffs, which have increased the price of imported aluminum by 50%.

Shares rose in after-hours trading hours following the earnings announcement.

“Our record second quarter results reflect the continued strength of our end-market positioning, disciplined execution and the benefits of our strategic initiatives,” said Keith A. Harvey, Kaiser’s chairman, president and CEO.

The local Kaiser Trentwood facility, the company’s main aerospace mill and one of the largest manufacturing employers in Spokane Valley at roughly 1,000 employees, is running at full capacity due to increased aerospace demand. The company rolls aluminum plate and sheets that Kaiser’s customers machine into fuselage frames and other structural aircraft parts.

Trentwood was built by the federal government in 1942 as World War II raged. Kaiser has run it since 1946. It is an aerospace-focused plant that underwent a $25 million upgrade last year.

A big factor to the company’s record sales is how they were able to pass higher raw material costs on to customers. Profit got a boost of $27 million due to favorable timing of the rising costs of aluminum.

Improved demand for aerospace products and favorable timing for raw metals, combined with stronger demand drove increased profits.

“While we expect aluminum price dynamics to normalize over the balance of the year, our underlying operations remain strong, and we are raising our full year outlook based on continued confidence in the business,” Harvey said.

This rests on the assumption that the aluminum price forecast through year end remains stable, according to the company’s presentation.

The company has returned $26 million to shareholders year to date through dividend payments.

“Operational and capital investments are delivering sustainable earnings power beyond 2026,” the company said.