Letters for Wednesday, July 22

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David Womack for Congress

Much like the way it felt to go into the Walla Walla County Democratic Headquarters every day last year before Kamala Harris was the nominee, I had little excitement for the field this cycle for CD5 until David Womack entered the race.

In a state with a “jungle primary,” which moves the top two vote-getters to the general election, this ballot is crucial. Some say the candidate with the most money should win. Some say the candidate with the loudest voice should win. I say the candidate with the best qualifications, character and integrity will win.

This campaign urges everyone to do their own research. Why are the candidates running for office? Are their motives personal, is it ego, or truly to serve the people of CD5?

David has unique experience with his background as a U.S. Air Force hospital administrator (Fairchild), community hospital administrator (Colfax) and corporate healthcare vice president (Kaiser Permanente).

I met David when he and Julie moved to Walla Walla through our local Rotary Club. He quickly got involved in many areas of community service and local leadership.

David is ready and able to defeat Baumgartner. He has the integrity and temperament we need right now. He has spent the past nine months meeting with people simply to listen. “Your priorities are my mission” is what he has taken from this exercise.

Please join me in voting for David Womack for Congress.

Jan Corn

Walla Walla

Conroy a powerful voice for 5th District

As you prepare to vote in Washington’s 5th Congressional District election, please take time to learn about the candidates and choose someone who will best represent you. An effective representative is attentive to constituents’ needs, not to the demands of outside PACs and corporations. A compassionate representative’s values support the well-being of everyone in the district, ranging from healthcare, to nutrition, to economic security and not the enrichment of the few at the expense of the many. A patriotic representative knows that America’s strength comes from relationships based on honesty, integrity and scientific curiosity, not from de-humanization, violence and willful ignorance.

Carmela Conroy supports rural communities, farmers, small businesses, healthcare, and hospitals. Skills that Carmela has honed through her service as a county deputy prosecutor and U. S. Foreign Service officer prepare her to be a powerful voice in Congress for the 5th District. Her experience as a candidate in the 2024 5th District election means she has knowledge and resources-on-the-ground. Her opponents in the Aug. 4 primary lack these valuable assets.

Carmela has the experience, knowledge and heart to represent us in these exceptionally challenging times. Let’s elect someone who knows how to tell the truth, who shares our values, and who will win in the November general election. Vote for Carmela Conroy for CD5.

Carl Hauser

Pullman

Stevens County election for auditor

I am writing to support the re-election efforts of Lori Larsen to continue as Stevens County auditor. She is experienced, capable and has proven that she has the qualities necessary to be a successful auditor.

The function of auditor is important to the citizens of the county in that the auditor is a necessary key official in the honest, open functioning of county government. The auditor monitors the financial transactions of the county and makes sure that those who carry out the county business do so in compliance with the law.

Lori Larsen has been doing this job for eight years. She has proven herself fit for the job and that she can be trusted to make sure that county officials follow the law. Because she has been doing her job honestly, she has fallen out of favor with some factions; likely because she has said no when people have asked her to bend or break the law to suit them.

I support Lori Larsen because she is experienced, honest and because we can trust her not to do special favors for those who want a “team player” in this important position. She has done a good job for years and will continue to do so.

Her opponent has no experience as an auditor or financial consultant and openly seeks to be elected because he will be a team player, even though he has no experience or knowledge about the position he seeks.

Tim Rasmusen

Nine Mile Falls

Finally, a candidate against data centers

For me, data centers are a hard pass.

These massive facilities consume enormous amounts of electricity and water while placing significant demands on our power grid, likely requiring costly infrastructure upgrades. Who ultimately pays for those upgrades? Taxpayers and utility customers.

Data centers generate noise, provide relatively few long-term local jobs, and offer limited economic benefit to our community. They also threaten the character of Spokane County by impacting rural and residential areas, wildlife habitat, open space and stormwater runoff.

With so much at stake, why haven’t our county commissioners taken a public stand against them? There is one candidate who has.

Rachelle Miller is running for Spokane County Commission, Position 4, and she is the only candidate who has made opposition to data centers a central part of her campaign. Because she is running as a write-in candidate, her name will not appear on the primary ballot.

The Spokane County primary election is Aug. 4. If you believe our community deserves a commissioner who will stand up for responsible growth and protect our natural resources, complete your ballot early and write in Rachelle Miller.

Let’s make sure this important issue is heard by sending her to the general election in November.

Kathryn Lynn Atkins

Liberty Lake