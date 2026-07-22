Local humanitarian speaker holds free AI talk at Whitman County libraries

Humanities speaker, T. Andrew Wahl, will be visiting four Whitman County Library branches to present a free talk exploring how today’s technologies and digital innovations have transformed the way we experience the world.

“The talk is less about AI, specifically, than it is about the many challenges of our digital age,” Wahl told The Spokesman-Review via email. “While AI is definitely in the mix, the importance of developing strong media literacy skills is the real underlying theme. We’ll discuss a wide range of social impacts, from political divisiveness to mental health challenges to the loneliness epidemic.

“We’ll also look at fake news and learn about tools for verifying the bias and factuality of information.”

He hosted two talks Wednesday at the Tekoa and Rosalia libraries, and is set to speak at noon Thursday at the Colfax Library and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Palouse Library.