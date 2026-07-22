No-Li Brewery garners international attention, 212th global award for local business

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

In Oxford, Ohio, one of the largest beer competitions in the world was held on Wednesday.

And at that U.S. Open Beer Championship, Spokane’s No-Li Brewhouse was awarded the international award for its Victrix Squatch Juicy Imperial IPA. Victrix Squatch got a Gold Medal out of more than 8,000 beers across the United States and abroad.

“ It’s rewarding to see a beer tied to that mission receive recognition on an international stage,” John Bryant, founder of No-Li Brewhouse, said in a news release. “The beer celebrates service, resilience, and community, and we’re proud to support the veterans and families connected to the program.”

The Victrix Squatch is brewed with Yakima Chief Hops’ Veterans Blend. The Veterans Blend program supports U.S. veterans and their families with $1 per pound of hops donated to the Soldier’s Angels, a Texas-based nonprofit organization. Soldier’s Angel mission statement aims “ to provide aid, comfort, and resources to the military, Veterans, and their families.”

Victrix Squatch has a 9.5% alcohol content and is classed as a juicy imperial IPA. It is described as having a bold citrus and tropical hop flavor with a clean finish.

This award marks No-Li’s 212th International brewing award.