Northwest Republicans help House pass $95 billion budget framework for Iran war, despite debt concerns

WASHINGTON – Northwest Republicans on Wednesday helped the House of Representatives approve $95 billion in new spending on the Iran war, aid for farmers and grants to encourage states to adopt voting restrictions, despite the GOP lawmakers expressing concerns about the measure adding to the national debt.

The budget resolution passed by a largely party-line vote of 216-214, with all Democrats and two Republicans opposed. It officially kicked off a process known as budget reconciliation, which lets tax- and spending-related measures pass with only the majority party’s votes, but its fate in the Senate is in doubt as some GOP senators hesitate to borrow billions of dollars to fund an unpopular war before November’s elections.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, said the money in the bill is important for modernizing and upgrading the U.S. military, not just to replenish depleted missile stockpiles and cover other costs of the ongoing war with Iran. He said Democrats are unwilling to work with Republicans on that because of the upcoming elections.

“It would be better to go through the normal budget process, but given the filibuster and the 60-vote requirement in the Senate, that’s making that more difficult,” Baumgartner said in an interview Wednesday. “So my first preference would be the Democrats would work with us to govern responsibly, but outside of that, we’ll have to look at reconciliation.”

The budget framework includes $73 billion for defense and intelligence, $12 billion to aid farmers struggling with high fuel and fertilizer prices worsened by the war, and $10 billion in grants to incentivize states to require proof of citizenship to vote and adopt other elements of the SAVE America Act, President Donald Trump’s top legislative priority. That defense spending represents a small fraction of the unprecedented $1.5 trillion the Trump administration has asked Congress to provide to the military in the next fiscal year, most of which would come through the regular appropriations process.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, said refilling the military’s arms stockpiles is an urgent need after they were significantly depleted in the early weeks of the war that began in February.

“Everybody has different opinions about the president, about what’s happening in the Middle East,” Newhouse said. “But for me, the bottom line is we ask these young men and women to do a very important, dangerous job for us. And for us not to provide them with even the basics, to me, that’s not fulfilling our end of the responsibility.”

While many Democrats routinely vote to fund the military and farm aid through the regular budget process, the minority party broadly opposes the changes to voting systems prescribed by the SAVE America Act. That bill passed the House in February but doesn’t have enough support to pass the Senate, so its proponents in the House settled on including $10 billion to reward states for adopting new voter ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements.

Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican whose district includes North Idaho and most of the state’s western half, said Wednesday he sees the reconciliation process as the only way to implement those voting reforms, which Trump has said would guarantee victory for Republicans in every election for 100 years.

“It’s the only way we can get anything done,” he said in an interview. “It’s the only way to move anything right now, and SAVE America is highly likely to be part of that, and that needs to happen in some form.”

The bill’s passage on Wednesday fit the pattern of House Republicans fulfilling the president’s requests, but it came after many GOP lawmakers voiced quiet complaints about parts of the legislation. Baumgartner, Newhouse and Fulcher all said they don’t like the fact that the budget resolution would add $95 billion to federal deficits over 10 years, without including any “offsets” to reduce the deficit by raising revenue or cutting costs in other areas.

“It would be better if we could do it with offsets,” Baumgartner said, but he said he thinks the government can save money by tackling fraud.

“There is so much fraud in the way the federal government implements health payments, be it Medicare or Medicaid and other programs, that there is going to be ability for additional savings there,” Baumgartner said. “But it’s just not something that this Congress can tackle at this time, given the Democrats’ unwillingness to work in a responsible fashion.”

Rep. Adam Smith of Bellevue, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, said in a brief interview Tuesday that Congress not funding the Defense Department “weakens us, without question, but what really weakens us is continuing the war.” A bipartisan bill to supplement the Pentagon’s budget could only pass when the Iran war is over, he added.

In a brief interview Tuesday, Newhouse said increasing the national debt without cutting costs gives him pause, but he said Republicans identified “a lot of savings” in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. That bill, which Republicans passed in 2025 using the budget reconciliation process, paired $4.8 trillion in new spending with $1.4 trillion in cost reductions, adding $3.4 trillion to the national debt over 10 years, according to official projections by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The national debt is nearly $40 trillion and growing, equivalent to about $240,000 per U.S. household, according to analysis by the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Both political parties have routinely run large deficits in the quarter-century since the federal government last had a balanced budget, worsening a debt burden that led the government to spend more on interest payments than on defense in 2025, with the average American household paying roughly $7,300 in tax just to cover those payments.

“Sometimes, we’re just at the point where we have to move forward on some things while we’re still working to bring savings,” Newhouse said. “We’ve been able to identify savings, so we should be able to reconcile that, this one time, that we can have faith that those are going to come to fruition and we’ll continue working. It all works together.”

Fulcher said he’s less optimistic that the savings from last year’s bill – which are largely expected to follow new work requirements for Medicaid and food assistance – will offset the new spending, but he said the voting reforms are important enough to justify the additional debt.

“The promise is – or the hope is – that a lot of the fraud that we’re saving will be able to offset that, but you can’t bank on that,” Fulcher said. “So, that provides some angst, but somehow, some way, we’ve got to get the SAVE America stuff done.”

Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Tacoma, another Democratic member of the Armed Services Committee, said Tuesday that even if voters don’t pay much attention to the national debt, they don’t like the government spending billions on a war while cutting costs by spending less on healthcare and food assistance.

Rep. Mike Simpson, a Republican from Idaho Falls, said Tuesday he would have preferred to pass a bill with offsets to avoid taking on more debt, but he added, “It’s important that we get it passed, because our military is going to run out of money.”

Asked whether the Trump administration could have avoided that situation by working with Congress earlier to request the necessary funds to go to war, Simpson said that “probably would have been easier,” but he said the administration was concerned about how big the request for war funding would have grown.