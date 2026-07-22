Reader Spotlight: Quirks and tricks of ‘top-two’ primaries

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Quirks and tricks of ‘top-two’ primaries

California’s June 2 gubernatorial primary election involved seven Democrats, three quite equally strong ones polls indicated were getting most Democratic votes. Republicans had smartly filed just two, also equally strong, and pre-primary polls showed them top two to potentially advance to the November election, ensuring the nation’s bluest state a Republican governor.

This is one possible quirk of the “top-two” primary voting system California and Washington states share: The top two primary election vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election.

But then it unraveled. Eric Stalwell, one of the three leading California Democrats, dropped out due to sexual assault allegations. And President Donald Trump upset the two Republicans’ equal polling by endorsing one. Unsurprisingly, Trump thought it more important that his endorsed Republican easily beat the other Republican than that California elect a Republican governor.

Locally, Republicans’ only hope of replacing retiring State Rep. Timm Ormsby in Democrat-heavy, Spokane-centered LD3 is being top-two in August’s primary election. Credentials of initially announced Democrat candidates Pam Kohlmeier, Luc Jasmin III, and Zack Zappone suggested Democratic votes would quite evenly spread among them. But Republicans forfeited any chances of winning by running only one candidate, even though a third Democratic candidate had filed after Zappone dropped out.

This “top-two” quirk actually occurred in the 2016 Washington state treasurer race. Percentages of primary election votes garnered by the two Republicans were 25.09% and 23.33%, and by the three Democrats 20.36%, 17.97%, and 13.24%. Total Democratic vote exceeded total Republican vote 51.58% to 48.42%, but the top two candidates were both Republicans, ensuring Republican victory.

Top two tricks are also possible:

California’s 2024 Senate race winner Democrat Adam Schiff helped fund opposing Republican front-runner Steve Garvey’s campaign. Garvey made the “top two,” so Schiff could avoid running against a stronger Democrat in the general election.

Louisiana used the top-two voting system, but changed in 2026 so, with just Republicans in the Republican U.S. Senate primary, they could defeat incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy who had voted to convict the impeached Trump after Trump inspired the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Otherwise, under the previous top-two system, Cassidy probably would have received enough Democratic primary election votes to advance to November’s general election and likely be re-elected.

In considering one party with three candidates and the other party with two, the three-candidate party – having three-fifths of the candidates – could receive up to three-fifths (60%) of the votes and the two-candidate party still have the top two vote-getters.

Simple example: Three-candidate party candidates garner 1,000 votes each and opposing two-candidate party candidates 1,001 votes each, so both two-candidate party candidates advance to the general election. Total three-candidate party vote (3,000) is 59.98% of the total vote (5,002). This also illustrates this quirk is more likely to happen the more evenly votes are shared among the candidates of each party.

Similarly, a two-candidate party can prevail over a four- or five-candidate party with the latter garnering up to four-sixths (66.67%) or five-sevenths (71.43%) of the vote, respectively, etc.

Norm Luther

Spokane