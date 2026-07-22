Reel Rundown: ‘Shipwrecked: A Nightmare at Sea’ documents the horrors of cruise ship vacationers

By Dan Webster For The Spokesman-Review

For many experienced cruise-line travelers, there comes a moment when your thoughts might turn dark. Yes, there are many fun things to do on board – games to play, shows to watch, food to eat and drinks of all kinds to consume.

But when the time arrives for you to practice what to do in a crisis, when you’re commanded to pull on an orange-colored lifejacket and head to your assigned emergency area, you can’t be criticized for thinking, “Hey, we’re on a ship in the middle of the ocean. Is this what happened to those people on the Titanic?”

For the people who bought passage on the cruise ship Costa Concordia in 2012, that question became an all-too-frightening reality. The story of the ship’s disaster is the subject of the Netflix documentary feature “Shipwrecked: A Nightmare at Sea.”

It was on the night of Jan. 13, 2012, that the ship – then bearing 3,229 passengers and 1,023 crew members – smashed into a rock just off Italy’s Isola del Giglio. Suffering a 174-foot hole along its port side, the ship quickly filled with water. Not only did this cut power but it caused the vessel to nearly capsize before coming to rest on an undersea ledge.

“Shipwrecked: A Nightmare at Sea” was directed by Chiara Messineo, whose previous work includes directing two episodes of the CNN series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” The film follows events as they happened, and like any good documentary filmmaker Messineo not only immerses us in a reveal of the mistakes that led to the accident but she relates the stories of the people who survived.

We learn that the ship’s captain, Francesco Schettino, had agreed to approach Giglio island in a maritime version of a fly-by as a favor to a former colleague. He actually took charge of the helm. But because of a series of errors – we hear at one point a recording of the helmsman mishearing Schettino’s instructions – the ship came too close to the island.

Meanwhile, director Messineo documents the experiences of several passengers and a couple of crew members through a series of talking-head interviews. She intersperses their reactions, some of which are chilling, with footage taken both from news reports and captured by dozens of smartphone videos.

Through all this, we learn about married couple John and Meghan Scimone and their struggle to find their way onto a lifeboat with their baby girl. Nicholas Taliaferro and Patricia Sandoval share how they braved tilting decks in the dark to find their way to safety.

Maybe most sad is the tale told by Stefania Vincenzi whose mother returned to her cabin because she wanted to replace the high-heeled shoes that she was wearing. Vincenzi had to wait for hours to find out that her mother had become one of the 32 people who died.

Also telling were the actions of the ship’s captain, Schettino. He is heard at one point questioning what he had done. And yet at another, after he left the ship before all the passengers had been rescued, he is heard refusing orders by the port authorities to return to his station.

In the ensuing legal proceedings, Schettino would be found guilty of various offenses, including manslaughter and abandoning his ship. In 2015, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. And this, of course, is far different from what happened to Titanic’s Captain Edward John Smith.

Gallant to the end, Smith paid for his mistakes by going down with his ship.