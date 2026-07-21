Republicans press Smithsonian museum leader in contentious Hill hearing

Anthea Hartig, director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, testifies during a hearing of a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee on Tuesday. (Matt McClain/FTWP) (Matt McClain/FTWP)

By Jonathan Edwards washington post

The fight to control the American story reached Congress on Tuesday.

House Republicans criticized the leaders of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as ideologues intent on weaponizing the past, lining up behind President Donald Trump 2½ weeks after the White House released a scathing 162-page report accusing the museum of “extreme political activism.”

House Democrats pushed back, defending the Smithsonian as one of the country’s most trusted institutions and casting the hearing as an authoritarian assault on independent scholarship.

Anthea Hartig, the historian who has led the museum since 2019 and the main target of the White House’s “Saving America’s Story” report, positioned herself in the middle, repeating that the museum is nonpartisan and strives to represent all Americans. She declined to directly answer some of the questions Republicans pressed hardest.

The hearing of a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee, titled “Rewriting American History: Examining the Smithsonian’s Efforts to Reshape the Past,” is the latest chapter in the White House’s 16-month effort to reshape the Smithsonian, itself part of a broader campaign that has also targeted universities, K-12 curriculums and federal historic sites.

It came the same day Democrats on the House Administration Committee issued a rebuttal to the White House report, arguing the Trump administration cherry-picked quotes, mangled basic facts and misstated who controls the institution. The report notes that the White House claimed visitors would find no major exhibit dedicated to the founding era, only to concede later that the museum displays Jefferson’s writing desk, Washington’s uniform and the Star-Spangled Banner.

“President Trump is abusing the power of the White House to pressure one of America’s most respected cultural institutions into political obedience,” said New York Rep. Joe Morelle, the committee’s ranking Democrat.

At Tuesday’s hearing, much of the Republican questioning centered not on the founding era but on drag, gender and sexuality, echoing lines of attack the administration and lawmakers have deployed against the Kennedy Center and the Smithsonian in the past.

The subcommittee’s chairman, Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee) opened by displaying images he said were from “Entertainment Nation,” a current exhibit, and asking whether they were appropriate for children. “You have pictures of bondage, you have some overtly sexual things up there, you have transgendered folks,” he said.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) went further, pointing to an image she said depicted BDSM attire and accusing the museum of striving to represent “queer pedophiles, indoctrination, grooming of kids.” She demanded Hartig define a woman and say how many genders exist.

“You sexualize the American history museum,” Mace said.

Hartig did not directly answer but told Mace the museum strives to represent women, not definitively categorize them.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) asked whether Hartig would include the “tens of millions of aborted babies” in the museum’s telling. Hartig said she was not at the hearing to discuss that.

Republicans also pressed Hartig on the museum’s mission statement, which she revised after arriving in 2019 to read: to “empower people to create a more just and compassionate future by preserving, sharing, and exploring the complexities of our past.” Witness Matthew Spalding, a constitutional government professor at Hillsdale College, noted the words “American” and “history” no longer appear.

“Who gave you the authority to turn the National Museum of American History into a vehicle for progressive political activism?” Boebert asked.

“The Smithsonian is a nonpartisan institution,” Hartig said. “We’re very proud of that.”

Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation, told the panel the museum’s leadership is guided by an academic philosophy that is “deeply Marxist” and urged Congress to work with the Board of Regents to “clean house and relieve all Smithsonian leadership of their duties.” He said the changes the Smithsonian made to its content review policy last year in June, months after Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” would by itself fix nothing.

Some Democrats’ objections centered on the administration’s larger effort to highlight certain parts of American history while erasing others. Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Virginia) ticked through historical figures scrubbed from Defense Department websites last year, some restored after public outcry.

“They erased Jackie Robinson, they erased the Tuskegee Airmen, they erased the Navajo code talkers,” Walkinshaw said. “And now they want to take their big orange eraser to a proud American institution.”

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Maryland), who grew up under segregation in Baltimore, delivered one of the hearing’s most forceful statements, warning against any effort to diminish the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “That history is too sacred, it is too precious, and it will not be erased,” he said.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) drew a line to 1930s Germany, asking Yale historian David Blight why authoritarian movements target museums. “Because they believe that’s where you can control people’s minds,” Blight said. “You can sustain a social order. You can control education. You can control the arts. You can control writing and creativity itself.”

Blight, former president of the Organization of American Historians, called the White House report “a declaration of political war on the historians’ profession.”

Some exchanges highlighted the factual disputes at the heart of the White House report. Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) said he searched the museum for a Declaration of Independence display and could not find one. Hartig said the document appears on a full wall in “The Price of Freedom,” the museum’s military history exhibit, and in several other places.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Virginia) noted that Jefferson’s writing desk, which the White House report says is insufficiently prominent, has since traveled to the Smithsonian Castle for Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III’s “American Aspirations” exhibition.

Hartig, whose roughly $370,000 salary is paid from an endowment rather than federal funds, said she loves the country “unconditionally” and invited members to tour the museum with her. She conceded the museum makes mistakes, citing a mislabeled coin in the American Presidency exhibit fixed after a volunteer flagged the error, but said she has no regrets about its exhibits.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (New Mexico), the subcommittee’s top Democrat, announced she is introducing the Smithsonian Integrity and Historical Independence Act, legislation that would bar federal officials from interfering in the institution’s historical interpretation. The prospects of such a bill becoming law in this Congress are dim, given that Republicans control both chambers and the White House.

“The Smithsonian Institution does not belong to the president, it does not belong to a political party,” she said. “It belongs to the American people.”