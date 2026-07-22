Spokane Indians cough up lead in seventh inning, Tri-City wins 6-5 | NWL baseball

Reliever Nathan Blasick has been one of the Spokane Indians most reliable pitchers this season. He eventually found his groove Wednesday, but a momentary and uncharacteristic bout of wildness cost him – and his team.

Blasick walked three consecutive batters to force in a pair of runs in the seventh inning and the Spokane Indians lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-5 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (16-10) led by two entering the seventh inning, and Tri-City made it a one-run game on a one-out bases loaded fielder’s choice off the bat of Randy De Jesus with Austin Emener pitching. The Dust Devils put two on with two down, then Blasick walked three consecutive batters, forcing in the tying and go-ahead runs.

Indians first base Tanner Thach reached on an error with one down in the eighth, and Tevin Tucker came out to pinch-run. Tucker stole second, then took third when pinch-hitter Jacob Hinderleider walked with two down. That brought up Kelvin Hidalgo, who struck out on three pitches to end the potential rally.

Spokane put two on with one down in the ninth. They attempted a double steal, but trail runner Roynier Hernandez was thrown out. Two pitches later, Ethan Hedges bounced to short to end the game.

Tri-City (11-15) jumped on top in the first, courtesy of a Matt Countney two-out RBI double. Three consecutive hits to start the second inning, the last an RBI single by David Mershon, made it 2-0. Later in the inning Peter Burns scored on a fly out and the Indians found themselves in an early hole.

They cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second. Jacob Humphrey reached on a fielder’s choice, went to second on a groundout and scored on a double to the left center gap by Alan Espinal.

Hidalgo led off the third with a single, stole second and went to third on catcher Alberto Rios’ throwing error. Tommy Hopfe followed with a flare to left that fell in and Hidalgo scored without a throw.

Hernandez worked a one-out walk and with two down, Humphrey hit a hard liner to right that got under right fielder De Jesus’s glove and went all the way to the wall. Both runners scored, and Humphrey ended up on third after the single and two-base error.

Thach followed with a single to plate pinch-runner Caleb Hobson and the Indians led 5-3 after three full.

The Dust Devils tested Hobson’s arm in left field in the next inning after he came defensively for Humphrey, but his perfect throw nabbed Johan Macias trying to score from second on a single.

Caleb Hobson shows off the arm as he cuts down Johan Macias at the plate to end the fourth! #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/AdXsvoQdTe — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) July 23, 2026

The series continues Thursday at 6:30 p.m.