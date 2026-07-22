Spokane Police Department wasn’t prepared for June 11 protest, report concludes

Spokane police largely conducted themselves professionally amid the chaos of the June 11 anti-ICE protest last year, but the department needs to improve how it communicates with protesters and plans for large events like this in the future, according to a report from the Office of the Police Ombuds released Tuesday.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown and Police Chief Kevin Hall had requested the civilian oversight group review officer conduct during the protest and offer recommendations for departmentwide procedure moving forward.

The office’s ability to conduct that review was limited: The police union contract prevents the ombuds from reporting on individual officer behavior and some, including the SPD incident commander for the protest, declined to be interviewed. But the 166-page report, released 13 months after the protest, pored over the overarching issues raised by civilian complaints and identified areas where the department handled itself well and where it fell short.

Primarily, the report found deficiencies with how the police department communicated with protesters and bystanders at the nearby ONE Spokane Stadium, maintained a unified response from its own responding officers and those from other agencies as their presence ramped up, and how it collected and maintained officer records for later review.

But Police Ombuds Bart Logue praised what he considered a deliberative and slow initial approach to the protest, evidence he argued that city police were trying to be careful not to quash legal protest or violate the state’s sanctuary law, the Keep Washington Working Act.

It was, initially, a relatively small number of protesters who gathered last summer outside of the local ICE headquarters on Cataldo Avenue, where two young men who arrived for a scheduled immigration hearing were unexpectedly detained earlier that day. The group, led by former City Council President Ben Stuckart, intended to physically block the van that would transport the two men out of the city, expecting to get arrested for their protest.

By 2:30 p.m., Homeland Security personnel requested backup from local law enforcement to clear the scene, but Spokane police officials “initially limited SPD involvement” after reviewing state law that limits how police can assist with immigration enforcement actions. Undercover detectives and drones were deployed to monitor the event, but by 3:30 p.m. police command staff still directly observed “that he did not observe acts of violence or property damage at that time and that protesters did not approach his vehicle or direct anger toward his presence.”

The police department’s relatively newly formed Dialogue Team, meant to communicate with protesters and deescalate situations before they require a full enforcement response, was reportedly held back out of concern that this could be seen as assisting ICE clear protesters so they could transport detainees, a possible violation of state law.

While Logue acknowledged that the Dialogue Team was still new and had limited training, the report broadly argues that their earlier involvement and possible limited arrests could have prevented the protest from later growing so much that it required a mass police response.

“What could have possibly been an early limited dialogue and arrest concept became a response involving TAC, SWAT, patrol, the sheriff’s office, federal personnel, and a broader full department call-out,” Logue said Tuesday. “Those groups did not all arrive with the same level of training, the same role, or even the same understanding of what was going on.”

For the first few hours, most of the demonstration remained peaceful, aside from a masked person who covered the driver’s side of the bus windshield with a layer of white spray paint about 30 minutes into the demonstration.

But the tenor changed when ICE officials attempted to change the transportation plan, abandoning the surrounded bus and turning instead to a van and other vehicles inside their secured parking lot, according to the report. As immigration personnel approached the parking gate, roughly 20-30 protesters blocked the exit. Some attempted to barricade the parking structure and exits with Lime scooters and park benches.

On-site officers believed the protest had already escalated into criminal behavior that would have justified a response, including the vandalism and general attempts to block the bus, but it was this obstruction of the broader parking lot that triggered police officials to call in the SWAT team and assistance from the county sheriff’s office.

“Command initially held back, identified the immigration enforcement concern, and they sought legal guidance,” Logue said. “Later, the command concluded that blocked exits, obstructed vehicles, pedestrian interference and related public safety concerns created a separate local law enforcement mission, enabling them to take action.”

By 6:20 p.m. local police were attempting to clear a path for immigration officials to be able to leave the premises with the detainees, but officers were reportedly unable to do so as more protesters gathered and surrounded the van. Within the next hour, police declared an unlawful assembly and began to issue dispersal orders.

Protesters largely didn’t comply, and many would later claim to not be able to clearly hear the dispersal orders, understood that the legality of the assembly had changed, or understand where they were supposed to go. A later curfew ordered by Mayor Lisa Brown appeared to confuse the issue.

“The lesson here is simple,” Logue said Tuesday. “A warning is not sufficient if people cannot hear it, understand it, or safely act on it.”

There were roughly 54 warnings issued over the next 80 minutes, he noted.

“The record confirms that many warnings were made,” he said. “It also shows why confusion was possible.”

By 7:30 p.m. a previously scheduled protest taking place south of the river had migrated towards the ICE headquarters, swelling the crowd to as many as 1,000 people.

Officers requested authority to use tear gas but were expressly forbidden, according to the report. Officers later requested to use smoke grenades and pepper munitions, which were authorized.

Other less-lethal munitions, including beanbag rounds, were also fired on protesters.

Smoke and irritants from these munitions wafted to the nearby stadium, where roughly 1,800 attendees were watching a soccer game. As they left the venue shortly before 9 p.m., they entered into the confusing and raucous scene outside with which they had no prior involvement and limited understanding. The police department needs to better communicate with nearby venues in the future, Logue said, to coordinate safe exit routes, manage traffic, and so on, Logue said.

Mutual aid from other police agencies created other issues because it was not clear to protesters which agencies different personnel belonged to and because there wasn’t always cohesive messaging about how they were to respond to the incident.

“Officers and deputies from assisting agencies should receive the same briefing on the mission, who’s in charge, force rules, arrest procedures, identification, property, medical care, and reporting,” Logue said. “Once a person is seized, clear chains of custody should exist, not only for them, but for their property as well.”

The department also needs to better prepare for gathering records and evidence after significant protests of this type, the report states. With the large number of officers who responded, the 30 arrests made and the general chaos of the protest, records that were not quickly gathered became scattered and difficult to sort.

“Months later, reviewers should not have to piece together basic decisions from scattered records,” Logue said. “Documentation and review must begin during the operation.”

While the report identified deficiencies in the Spokane Police Department’s preparedness for an event of this size, Logue also wanted to praise the work of most of the individual officers.

“Hundreds of officers and deputies responded, many with very little notice, and most were working very hard in a difficult and rapidly changing environment,” he added. “While all interactions between the police and the public were not perfect from either direction, the record also includes calm communication, wellness checks, and efforts to explain consequences before arrest.”

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Brown and Hall thanked the Office of the Police Ombuds for preparing the report.

“SPD has taken several proactive steps consistent with many of the OPO’s recommendations before the report was published,” they wrote. “Those include strengthening the Dialogue Team within the Department, procuring ‘Spokane Police’ back identification panels, clarifying use of force reporting, and updating officer masking policies to better identify department members.

“We look forward to thoroughly reviewing the rest of the report and the remaining recommendations to guide how we can continue making improvements for the safety of our community and officers,” they concluded.