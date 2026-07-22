Spokane Valley mayor highlights grant funding, growth at State of the City

Spokane Valley Deputy Mayor Tim Hattenburg addressed over a hundred people during the State of the City address on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting grants and projects the city has accomplished over the last year. (Emily White / The Spokesman-Review)

Spokane Valley is a city of patriotism, growth and grant-funded projects galore.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Laura Padden and Deputy Mayor Tim Hattenburg addressed more than a hundred people during the State of the City and discussed the growth and funding the Valley has experienced over the past year – most notably, in grants and the sports tourism world.

Over the past 10 years, the Valley has been awarded $177 million in state and federal grants. Council members also took trips to Olympia and Washington, D.C., to advocate for city priorities: public safety, housing, transportation and economic development, Hattenburg said. The city has a long history of not taking the annual 1% state property tax increase.

“We were able to do this by focusing on economic development and growing revenue by attracting new businesses and more customers,” Hattenburg said.

This year, the city hired 11 new police officers, after 58% of voters supported a 0.01% sales tax increase to fund public safety. Twenty-one officers have been hired in the past two years, Hattenburg said.

Last fall, the Course had a soft opening and a few cross-country tournaments, but next month a grand opening will be hosted at the running venue. City leaders have said that the $7 million course will be an economic boon for Spokane Valley, bringing racers and visitors to Valley shops, hotels and restaurants, The Spokesman-Review reported last July. The course was primarily funded through lodging taxes.

And in April, City Council passed a lease agreement that will bring two ice sheets to the Valley after Bill Lawson collaborated with Innovia and gifted the city $25 million to build an ice facility for kids to play hockey, figure skate and curl.

“Out-of-town visitors already pay half of the sales tax we collect, helping fund our basic city services,” Padden said. “…That means more customers for local businesses and more sales tax revenue, flowing right back into our community without raising local taxes.”

In the past year, the city has also welcomed several businesses to the Valley, including Dave and Busters, Five Below and Crumbl Cookie. Trader Joe’s and World Market also have plans to come to the Valley, Padden said.

As the city grows in businesses and sports facilities, there are plans to improve infrastructure too – mainly through grants.

The city recently received a $21 million federal grant, giving the city a total of $50 million in federal grants over the last year. The money will be going to the Sullivan-Trent project, repairing and repaving roads, adding crosswalks adding, sidewalks and bike lanes.

The city boasts a history of funding projects like the Sullivan Road one through grants. Last year’s $2 million expansion of Green Acres Park was 75% funded through grants. Next month, the city will open new pickleball and basketball courts in Balfour Park using over $3 million in grant funding. Plans for more improvements to the park are in place for 2027.

“This is infrastructure done right,” Padden said, smiling.

The Pines Road grade separation project is also underway. The $48 million project is the largest project the city has ever done, and $43 million of it will be funded by grants. The project is anticipated to be completed next year and, according to Hattenburg, will save up to four hours of vehicle wait time on Pines Road.

Padden also highlighted the city’s founding 23 years ago.

“The residents of this area looked around and they said we can do better, and we can do it ourselves. They incorporated the city, wrote their own charter, and set up to prove that being responsible, fiscally conservative, and community-centered government works,” Padden said.

Padden compared Spokane Valley’s founding principles to the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

“They wanted a community that was responsive, fiscally responsible, and above all, a great place to raise families,” Padden said. “Our city’s commitment to conservative budgeting is clear: maintain low taxes by keeping our staffing lean, utilizing contract services, securing grants to fund major projects, and aggressively pursuing economic development initiatives.”