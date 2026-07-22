Spokane Velocity win third straight, rout Charlotte Independence

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity surged in the second half to win their third straight game and jump into fourth place in the USL League One standings, blanking the Charlotte Independence 3-0 on Wednesday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

After a slow first half, Spokane (9-6-2) got a break in the 52nd minute, when Anuar Pelaez attempted to head a corner kick from short range and was bumped from behind by a Charlotte defender. The Velocity were awarded a penalty kick, and captain Luis Gil rolled his shot into the right corner of the net for his third goal of the season.

Twenty minutes later, Joe Gallardo found plenty of space in the Charlotte penalty area off a counterattack, and fired a deft strike to put Spokane ahead 2-0.

In the 88th minute, Jack Denton broke free and dribbled deep into the box, then sent a nifty assist backwards to Nil Vinyals, who capped the rout with a goal to the opposite side.

Charlotte (9-4-3) had the advantage in total shots at 15-13, but Spokane had 23 touches in the Independence box compared to 14 for the opposition.

With two USL1 wins in less than a week, Spokane is suddenly right back in the mix, just six points behind league leader Union Omaha. The Velocity have outscored their last three opponents 8-1.