Tay Tay’s Cafe aims to be a safe space and community hub

Taylor Edwards worked in restaurants for many years before opening Taytay’s Cafe, serving coffee and tea drinks, with pastries, sandwiches and salads in the basement space under the Knickerbocker Apartments at the corner of Howard Street and Fifth Avenue behind Lewis and Clark High School, shown Thursday, July 9, 2026 in Spokane, Washington. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

More: Weekly events include Thursday Walk Club at 7:15 a.m.; First Thursday Bingo at 6 p.m.; Rogan’s Jazz Jam the third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. for $10 cover; third Thursday trivia at 6; and open mic night at 5:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month

In an old apartment building on Spokane’s lower South Hill lives a cafe that was created not just for good food.

Tay Tay’s Cafe, over a year old, is driven by community and hospitality.

“I like people feeling welcomed and at home and comfortable with themselves in a space, and making sure that I’m doing what I can to help them feel that way,” said Taylor Edwards, the cafe’s owner and lead baker. “I think that that’s part of what we do here, is allow people to come in and be themselves in whatever way they see most fit.”

Edwards, who has worked in hospitality for over 16 years, was inspired to create a restaurant that takes the industry seriously.

In his career, he was “always being asked what’s next.”

“I was always like, ‘this is it,’” Edwards said. “I want my workers … to feel enabled and empowered by their job and not hindered.”

Tay Tay’s serves coffee, paninis and baked goods. The cafe is located across the street from Lewis and Clark High School and near hospitals and medical offices. Edwards has adapted his strategies to this unique location.

“When I was writing our business plan, my main demographics were going to be the residents in the area, the healthcare workers in the area, and then obviously the Lewis and Clark students,” he said.

Although school is out for the summer, Tay Tay’s still sees steady business – business that is kept strong by Edwards’ close relationships with his regulars.

“It’s really important to build that customer base,” he said. “(Regulars) also provide us the business to stick around and be a long-standing business in this community.”

Loyal regulars can join the cafe’s “Mug Club,” where they pay $100 for a custom mug and discounts on their food and drinks for six months.

“It’s just a really cool thing, because you’ll come in and you’ll see mug club people say hi to each other,” Edwards said.

Community is central to Tay Tay’s. Local art hangs on the walls, and locally traded plants crowd the shelves. The cafe is home to numerous events, including a walk club, bingo night, jazz jam, trivia night and open mic night.

“The whole sense of the space in my mind … is a community space, a space that people feel welcome coming into and want to come down to if something’s happening,” Edwards said.

From open mic nights where young musicians can play live music for the first time to weekly early morning walks that offer breaths of fresh air, events at Tay Tay’s are a backbone of the establishment.

Aside from Edwards, there are three employees at the cafe: a lead barista and two “utility players,” as Edwards described them. All employees have a variety of responsibilities, a diversity that’s important to Edwards.

“My biggest thing as a business owner was that I should always know how to do every aspect of the place that I’m running to at least a proficient level,” he said.

He’s stayed true to this philosophy: Outside of bookkeeping, Edwards manages everything at the cafe himself.

Looking toward the future, Edwards aims to create more events, hire a new staff member and further legitimize hospitality jobs. Improving the cafe’s day-to-day routine comes first, though.

“If you’re not good at your day-to-day, you don’t really get to do the fun things,” he said. “So, let’s get good at that, and then we can start looking at those fun things and maybe create more goals.”

The most important thing to Edwards is making people feel like they belong.

“We’re a safe space for all people and all backgrounds,” he said. “You can come hang out, feel comfortable, not be judged, and be part of a community.”