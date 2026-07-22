Two West Valley School District levies will be on November ballots

Voters in West Valley School District will have their say on two property tax levies on November ballots.

The school board on Wednesday unanimously approved sending to ballots two levies, both renewals of property tax levies set to expire in 2027. The educational programs and operations levy will be separate from the capital levy on the ballot, and would start collection in 2028.

If approved by voters, the pair of levies would bring a property owner’s tax rate in the district to an estimated $3.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2028, slightly up from 2026’s rate of $3.49.

Educational programs and operations levy

The more expensive of the two is an educational programs and operations levy that pays for some teachers and staff, extracurricular offerings like sports and clubs, and some special education services, among other expenses. Property taxes collected under this levy made up around 15% of the district’s general fund revenue in its budget last year.

This levy would generate $32.2 million in property taxes over its three-year life at an average of $10.7 million each year. It would tax property owners at an estimated rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value, as is consistent with 2026 collections.

Capital levy

The cheaper of the two, taxes generated under the capital levy would pay for safety, security and small infrastructure projects around the district. This includes cameras and door locks, replacing some heating and cooling systems at Spokane Valley High School and a library addition at Pasadena Park Elementary School.

“We have relied heavily on our capital projects levy to run projects around making our campuses safer,” said Superintendent Kyle Rydell.

The capital levy would generate $8.5 million over two years sent to the district’s capital fund.

The board proposed to voters a two-year tax instead of the three-year the district has historically opted for. In those years, district officials will consider whether to send to voters a bond measure, potentially in 2028, Rydell said. The district’s last bond attempt in February 2024 failed to garner the 60% supermajority voter support necessary to pass such a measure.

That bond, priced at $92 million, would have paid for new kindergarten classrooms, the replacing of Centennial Middle School, constructing a new shared-campus building for West Valley City School and Spokane Valley High School, and making districtwide capital improvements.

Some of these projects were funded through the district’s current capital levy, which voters approved in November 2024.