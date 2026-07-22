What to stream: Letterboxd Video Store boasts new releases and curated collections

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Stop the scroll! More and more streaming services are offering curated options to help cinephiles avoid the dreaded scroll hole. From the Criterion Channel to Fandor to Arrow Video Channel to Shudder, streaming services are curating film selection and helping users to narrow down the options. The latest to get in on bespoke streaming offerings is the film fan social media site Letterboxd, who launched their Letterboxd Video Store last fall, with a carefully selected array of films available to rent directly through the site.

Letterboxd is the hottest corner of the internet for movie lovers, who can log film diaries and see what friends are watching. It now also boasts a rental hub for a select few standout titles, including new releases, rediscoveries, limited-time drops of films that have yet to be distributed, specialty collections curated by filmmakers or standout Letterboxd users, and hidden gems that have been highly rated on the site. Rental fees range from around $4 to $20 depending on the title, and you can rent them directly through the Letterboxd site, with 48 hours to start watching the film.

Right now, “Nouvelle Vague” director Richard Linklater has a selection of four favorite French New Wave films, and there’s a selection of standouts of 2026 Oscar nominees and winners.

The New Releases section includes the harrowing Swiss drama “Late Shift,” in which Leonie Benesch plays a nurse on a stressful night shift that plays like an international episode of “The Pitt.” This collection also includes two of the summer’s best films, “Tuner,” a ‘70s-style romantic crime thriller about a piano tuner caught up in a burglary ring, starring Leo Woodall, and Boots Riley’s radical fashion industry manifesto “I Love Boosters” starring Keke Palmer. Also be sure to check out Pete Ohs’ unique Polish travelogue “Erupcja,” co-starring Charli XCX and Jeremy O. Harris, and the charmingly DIY Canadian feminist Frankenstein freakout “Dead Lover,” directed by and starring Grace Glowicki.

“Kit Lazer Curates” is a collection of films chosen by writer, YouTuber and Letterboxd power user Kit Lazer. His diverse picks include the Alain Delon hit man classic “Le Samouraï,” and the sensitive drama “Short Term 12,” the debut feature of Destin Daniel Cretton, which features a host of future superstars in Brie Larson, Rami Malek and LaKeith Stanfield.

Lazer also selects the charming 2025 indie “Pools,” featuring a pre-“Marty Supreme” Odessa A’zion, proving she has always been a star. “Pools” is a quirky college comedy about a depressed summer school student who savors one night of freedom during a heat wave, trespassing and pool hopping with her pals. It’s like if John Hughes wrote “The Swimmer,” rife with humor and poignancy, and it’s the perfect late summer watch.

There are also four unreleased gems that leave the service Aug. 1, so make time while they’re still available. Check out “King Hamlet,” a documentary by Elvira Lind, following her husband Oscar Isaac as he prepares to play Hamlet onstage during a particularly turbulent period of his life. The Argentine crime thriller “Paytime” also looks like a real good time, as well as the comedy caper “Forelock,” about a pair of misfit Hollywood Boulevard impersonators, from writer/director Caleb Alexander Smith, who co-stars opposite David Krumholtz. The found-footage family horror film “Tinsman Road” rounds out the Unreleased Gems section.

So when you don’t know what to watch, Letterboxd is there for you, in more ways than just recommendations – don’t sleep on the video store.