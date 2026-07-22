WSU football to swap sidelines, putting visitors in front of Cougars’ student section

PULLMAN – When Washington State fans file into Gesa Field for their team’s home opener in September, they might notice the Cougars setting up shop in a different place.

WSU is flipping its sideline arrangement, according to a Tuesday news release, putting the visiting team in front of its student section and the Cougars in front of the home fans on the south end of the stadium. That bucks a decadeslong arrangement – if not the entire history of the program.

Washington State Football’s Home Sideline will move to the south side of Gesa Field starting in 2026.



Season ticket holders wishing to relocate should act this week! Call 1-800-GO-COUGS or email athletictickets@wsu.edu pic.twitter.com/7D03Yg4L0m — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) July 22, 2026

“With the new era of the Pac-12, updated conference policies allow us to enhance the game day experience,” WSU athletic director Jon Haarlow said in the release. “Our students are a vital part of the atmosphere, and this change will help create even more energy at Gesa Field alongside our new fan enhancements. We also want to be respectful of our loyal season ticket holders who may wish to relocate, and we’ll do our best to accommodate those requests.”

WSU didn’t issue a reason behind the change, but ahead of the Cougars’ first season in the rebuilt Pac-12, they are making changes as they see fit. Last fall, because they had to cross paths to get to their respective locker rooms, WSU players and players from other teams – mostly Idaho and Oregon State – got involved in fracases on their way into the locker rooms for halftime and the end of games.

Washington State’s home-opener is set for Sept. 19 against Duquesne, which will be the teams’ first-ever meeting.

According to Tuesday’s release, WSU season ticket holders wishing to relocate their seats can call 800-462-6847 or email athletictickets@wsu.edu. A representative will help from the ticket office, which is open during the summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday .

Greg Woods can be reached at 509-459-5587 or at gregw@spokesman.com.