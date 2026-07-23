10 passengers, one pilot accounted for after plane crash near Sucia Island

By Rachel Showalter Bellingham Herald

Eleven people, including one pilot and 10 passengers, were all accounted for Thursday night after a plane crashed near Sucia Island earlier that evening.

The Kenmore Air plane departed from Lake Union in Seattle before crashing in Shallow Bay off Sucia Island at about 5:15 p.m.

“This evening one of our aircraft was involved in an accident near Sucia Island. We are grateful that everyone aboard has been accounted for, and our immediate focus is ensuring our passengers and pilot receive the care and support they need,” Kenmore Air CEO David Gudgel said in a statement.

Emergency personnel on scene including the U.S. Coast Guard and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) reported that everyone on the plane was rescued from the water, according to a statement from the SJCSO.

Multiple patients were reported with injuries “ranging from head injuries to broken bones and lacerations,” the sheriff’s office said. One patient was in critical condition and there were no reports of fatalities as of Thursday evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved and their loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said.

Six passengers were transported to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, four passengers were transported to PeaceHealth Peace Island Medical Center in Friday Harbor and the pilot was transferred to Skagit Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to Kenmore Air.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the United States Coast Guard, local emergency responders, and everyone assisting in the response. Kenmore Air is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities, and we will continue providing verified information as it becomes available,” Gudgel said.

Kenmore Air said that “out of respect for those involved” the company would not speculate on the cause of the accident.

The airline said it would provide additional updates as they become available.