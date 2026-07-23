A Grip on Sports: After WSU changes benches at Gesa Field, the visitors may be happy to be leaving on a jet plane following the game

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Music and sports goes together like hot dogs and mustard. Or ketchup. It is a personal choice. But, like hot dogs, music is part of the American sporting culture. Something that played out in the World Cup, with an odd theme song. Memories of which linger on even after the event.

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• The odd intersection of late American singer/songwriter John Denver and the world of sports continues this week. At least in our warped mind.

The first collision occurred whenever the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team won a World Cup match. It was immediately followed by the fans singing a bang-up version of Denver’s hit “Country Roads.” Forget the irony that probably few of the team members had even set foot in West Virginia, let alone drive along its back roads. The song itself was inspiring. Heavenly, in fact, within the context of 80,000 folks serenading the team as a way of thanks for the effort.

Our next Denver sighting? Or singing? It hit us this morning as we contemplated the news out of Pullman. For the first time in our memory, the Cougar football team will be camped on the south side of Martin Stadium. Oh, sorry. Gesa Field.

“Sunshine on My Shoulder” came immediately to mind.

Why’s that? Memories of Mike Leach squinting toward the field during a mid-afternoon game on a late fall Saturday afternoon.

The warming rays of the sun were more likely to hit the home team than the visitors. That’s changing. This season, Kirby Moore’s first in charge, the back of the shoulder is about the only spot a Coug player will ever have to worry about a sunburn.

Athletic director Jon Haarlow’s decision – or was it Moore’s? – to switch sides sticks the visitors smack dab in front of the Washington State student section. Which opens the possibility of … well, a thousand possibilities.

An increased home-field advantage, certainly. As coaches and players meet on the sideline, a raucous student section could be loud enough to disrupt the conversations.

More incidents? Possibly. The athletic department will have to devote more security resources to that side of the stadium to discourage the students’ support from turning from audible to atrocious. Look, we all know the language will not be PG. That’s expected. But as long as they hurl epithets and not projectiles, it’s tolerable.

Besides, some games the security can punch the time clock early in the second half, if the students’ time-dishonored tradition of leaving at halftime and not returning continues. Heck, the change might even put a crimp in that habit.

Thinking about it, being an on-field guard will be easier in another way. No more need to worry about the teams crossing each other’s path en route to the locker room pregame, at halftime and after the last horn. Anyone who has been at a home game more than a handful of times over the years has seen a confrontation or two.

There’s a better than not chance come November we’ll all be wondering why the Cougar hierarchy didn’t make this change long ago. Not us, though. We’re going to be patient. Wait for the Apple Cup to return to Pullman. See how the change works when Moore’s squad opens a season with a major upset. And the students storm the field. Instead of tumbling into a mass of Crimson, the path will be blocked by a horde of Huskies who may be hankering to show something they didn’t in the loss. Resistance.

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WSU: As you could expect, Greg Woods has a story in today’s S-R about the changes in Pullman. … Cam Ward experienced the sun in his face during the two years he was the Cougars’ quarterback. The second one was better than the first, something he hopes is repeated this season in the NFL. … The Athletic ranked all the FBS starting quarterbacks. For the Cougs, it picked Caden Pinnick. And placed him in the 94th spot. Hey, top 100. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, the conference itself is not holding a media day. Individual schools, though, are. Boise State held its yesterday. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, here are three players to watch when Washington opens preseason camp. … How good will UCLA be? … Utah is adding a safety to its Ring of Honor. … In basketball news, the eligibility lawsuits continue to grow, which might mean a bunch of players will have another year to use in 2026-27. Is there any room for them? … Washington’s men have reportedly added another transfer. … Arizona is still looking for another power forward. … Colorado has yet to have one of its most-important transfers on the court.

Gonzaga: The tradition continues. OK, is something that has been common for only a decade or so a tradition? Sure. In modern college basketball. The Zags playing UCLA in the nonconference is traditional, especially recently. Theo Lawson shares the news this year’s edition of the rivalry, once again featuring one Pac-12 team, will be Dec. 5. … Gabriel Hughes made another start for the Rockies. The former GU and Spokane Indians pitcher once again threw well. And, thanks to Colorado’s inept offense, lost once again. … In other Bulldog alumni news, distance runner James Mwaura will compete in the upcoming U.S. outdoor track nationals.

EWU: The Big Sky will induct this year’s class into its Hall of Fame on Saturday. One of the headliners, at least in these parts? Former Eastern volleyball coach Pam Parks. Dan Thompson connected with her recently and has this story. … Elsewhere the Big Sky, Montana wants to be better on offense. … There are thoughts on the preseason football poll from a Weber State and Northern Arizona perspective.

Indians: Since starting the second half of the Northwest League schedule, Spokane has settled into a win-one, lose-one rut lately. Wednesday was one of the lose ones. Dave Nichols was out at Avista and has the coverage of the Indians’ 6-5 loss to Tri-City.

Velocity: The Velocity recently experienced a slump, losing three consecutive matches. Those days are gone, replaced by a hot streak. They won their third match in a row Wednesday, this one 3-0 over Charlotte at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Seahawks: Mike Macdonald’s life is pretty darn good these days. … The Hawks explained why a key defender is on the PUP list to start camp. Ankle surgery. … A key running back is on the list too but he was expected to be there.

Sounders: As MLS matches go, last night’s in Texas seemed typical. It was tied at one late in the second half. Then Seattle’s defense broke down again and it lost 3-1 to Austin FC.

Storm: The tanking plan is working. Seattle headed into the All-Star break with another loss, this one to visiting Minnesota. … The 3-point contest is missing some names, though not all of the overlooked stars didn’t want to do it.

Mariners: The M’s have played more than 100 games. They are what their record says they are. A 50/50 club. If that good. After Wednesday’s afternoon 5-3 loss to the Reds at T-Mobile, they dropped below the break-even point. And now they head to Texas for a key road series. … Like everyone, we’re expected to have a quick grade for any trade. But the best judge is time. And, in time, it became clear the Mariners won the Luis Castillo trade by a large margin. … Kade Anderson is now the Athletic’s top-rated minor league prospect. Ryan Sloan is eighth, Felnin Celesten 16th. … Cole Young was once on the list. Now he’s the M’s second baseman.

Golf: It sure doesn’t look good for the LIV Tour.

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• The World Cup final, won by Spain, was viewed by more than 60 million folks in the U.S. That’s a good number. Even if no one was singing afterward. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service, James Snook