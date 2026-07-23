Acclaimed Portland folk musician Anna Tivel heads to Sandpoint

From staff reports

Pacific Northwest folk singer-songwriter Anna Tivel will perform in Sandpoint next week.

The Portland musician has become known for her authentic folk and Americana sound as well as her narrative-based songwriting abilities and poetic, emotional depth.

Albums such as “Outsiders” and “Animal Poem” have become celebrated works alongside songs like “Fluorescence in the Future,” “Royal Blue,” “Disposable Camera” and “Animal Poem.”

Tivel will perform at Sandpoint’s Panida Theater alongside her co-producer and fellow Portland folk musician Sam Weber. Tickets can be purchased for $28 through the venue website.